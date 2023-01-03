5 different types of people looking for love in 2023

One really wonders what will happen when some people end this year still single, it will be like rapture when most people are off the ‘streets’ and now married.

Here’s how we imagined them;

1. The ones who spent 2023 in the talking stages

These people were close to the promised land so many times but never made it in, now they are of the opinion that talking stages should be abolished, and anyone who so much as smiles at them is walking down the aisle with them.

2. Those who never leave their house but want to find love

These people are extreme extroverts, yet they want love to find them. They are always at home and never socialise or go out on dates. In their hearts, they believe that love will fall on their laps and maybe it will. Their most popular saying is, ‘Love will find me.’

3. Those who never make the first move (Friendship kings and queens)

These sects have been in love with the same people for years now and they have not told them because they are ‘just friends’. Maybe this will be the year the 'just friends' yoke is broken so they can finally be together.

4. Those who received inspiration from matching pyjamas

Some people were perfectly content being single until they saw how couple paired themselves up and took romantic Christmas cards in December, now they have vowed to be hitched this year.

5. Those manifesting a boo online