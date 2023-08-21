3 interesting reasons you 'shouldn't' date a Nigerian woman

Let the women breef, don't suffocate us, please.

Anyways, the purpose of this article as you have read from the title is not to shower us with praise. It is in fact, to give you complaining folks reasons to leave us alone. Do you have a particular notion of Nigerian women due to the way the media has painted them? Well, I'm here to buttress a few of those notions about Nigerian women. I would give you some more reasons why you should absolutely, unequivocally, never even contemplate the idea of dating a Nigerian woman. I mean, come on - a woman from the green-and-white flagged country? Hard pass.

So, without further unnecessary ado, here are three quirky reasons that should discourage you from dating a Nigerian woman (wink, wink).

She's a great cook

What? She cooks well? What effrontery! I mean who wants a partner that's great at cooking and can whip up delicious meals from scratch? Certainly not you right? Nigerian women have a reputation for their great cooking skills, cue Hilda Baci, who turns simple dishes into a masterpiece.

But honestly, who needs that kind of sweetness and enjoyment in their life? So, if you're really against the idea of a good home-cooked meal with lots of love, then please, by all means, avoid dating a Nigerian woman.

She truly cares and is supportive

Who in their right mind would want a partner who actually cares about their well-being? Nigerian women take care of their men and genuinely support their hustle. They are the embodiment of strength and a typical woman-behind-every-successful-man. They're listeners, take care of their families and are God-oriented.

But come on, who needs someone who will stand by your side through thick and thin? If you're looking for a shallow relationship void of emotional intimacy and love, then, avoid dating a Nigerian woman. They are definitely not the ones for you.

She's family-oriented

Nigerian women prioritise family, respect traditions, and place a high value on building meaningful connections with those around them. Now, who in their right mind would want that kind of relationship?

If you're aiming for a life of isolation and detachment, definitely don't date a Nigerian woman. Nigerian women are notorious for valuing family ties and wanting to build a good home for themselves in future with a loving partner. You, on the other hand, do not have time for a beautiful home filled with love and laughter.

Nigerian women are ambitious, goal-driven, family-oriented, determined and of course, they love enjoyment. These women pursue their dreams with tenacity and achieve impressive goals both within our borders and on the international stage.

See the likes of inspirational Nigerian women such as Chimamanda Adichie, Tems, Aisha Yesufu, Rinu, Hilda Baci, Beverly Naya and countless other exceptional Nigerian women, who exceed the boundaries of this narrative.

But seriously, who really wants a partner passionate about personal growth and success? If you'd rather prefer a couch potato who's allergic to ambition, then steer clear of Nigerian women.

Okay, I’m kidding!