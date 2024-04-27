9 creative pregnancy announcement ideas you should try

Some people look for creative and fun ways to tell people they are expecting a baby and they are quite right to do so because this is like one of the biggest announcements you'll get to make.

Pregnancy announcement ideas

So, if you are looking for creative ways to announce that you are expecting a little bundle of joy, here are nine pregnancy announcement ideas you can try:

1. Use the pregnancy tester

This is an oldie, but it is one of the coolest ways to announce you are pregnant to your partner. Using your pregnancy tester as a pregnancy announcement idea is quite easy to do.

You can get a gift box put the tester in it and gift it to your partner. Then watch the amazement on their face after they open it. This can also work for your pregnancy test result, you can also wrap this in a gift box and gift your partner.

2. The shopping trip announcement

Another cute pregnancy announcement idea to try is to do some shopping with your partner or whoever you want to break the exciting news to.

Simply take them to a mall or wherever you do your shopping, and as you are picking up items into your shopping basket, take a turn to the kiddies section and start putting things into your basket.

When they ask you what you are doing, you can simply respond with a smile and wait till they get it!

3. Mom and dad t-shirts

Another great pregnancy announcement idea is making a mommy and daddy t-shirt to break the news. You can create a t-shirt that says “Dad” on it, place it on the bed where your partner will definitely notice it and when they do, you can walk into the room or showcase your own shirt that says “Mom” on it.

Watching the few seconds until this news clicks on your partner's face is definitely worth it.

4. Get your pet involved

Do you have a cute dog or cat around the house? You can totally get them involved in your pregnancy announcement idea. You can create and place a cute sign on their neck that says something like “Mom's pregnant” or one with a picture of your ultrasound or baby shoes.

Your pet gets to walk into the room with this sign up to your partner, friends, or whoever you are sharing this good news with.

5. Bun in the oven

Getting pregnant is commonly referred to as having a bun in the oven and this is also a great idea for your pregnancy announcement. You can simply get a picture of an actual bun or small loaf of bread in an oven and send it to your partner with the caption - "We're baking something special!”.

This is also a great way to share the good news on social media or with your friend groups.

6. Use a coffee mug

Another quite creative pregnancy announcement idea is the use of a coffee mug. You can simply get a mug that says “We're pregnant” underneath it and take a sip of whatever is inside in the presence of your partner and ensure they are watching.

Another idea is to write this around or inside the mug as long as you can get your partner to see it, you are all good.

7. Use a onesie

Onesies are also great for pregnancy announcements. No one will mistake the meaning and it is also a cute pregnancy announcement idea. Depending on who you want to share your pregnancy announcement with, you can write different texts on your onesie.

An example is “Soon-to-be grandparents” if you are announcing to your parents, “soon-to-be daddy”, “I can't wait to meet you daddy” or “Dad-to-be” if you are announcing to your partner.

You can package the onesie as a gift and send it to them. This pregnancy announcement idea can also work for social media pregnancy announcements as all you need to do is upload a picture of the onesie with the right words.

8. Get a cake

If you want to announce you are pregnant to your partner, friends, or family, you can do so with a cake. Bake or order a cake and design it with the words “We’re pregnant!” or any other you prefer.

9. Involve your kids

If you have older kids, you can totally use them to share your good news of being pregnant with other people.

Several ways you can do this involve wearing them a t-shirt with a creative caption such as “Little sis/bro loading”, “Big sis/bro to be” etc. You can plan a scenario where they walk into the room where the person you want to announce to is in.