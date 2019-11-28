87 English names for boys and their meanings

The name just has to mean something, and sometimes it goes beyond that. Biblical names are picked for the fact that they are biblical or for the fact that parents want something in the biblical character's life for their children.

Hovering between heroic, holiness, or something of significance that shaped the character's life during their time. Additionally, parents also pick names according to the story surrounding the child's arrival, birthing distinct names like Endurance and Thank God. Therefore, to make picking names even easier, we compile English name for boys with meanings.

87 English names for boys

Below are English names for boys and their meaning.

A

Anthony: it means "highly praiseworthy"

Ambrose: it means "the immortal one"

Alfred: it means "elf counsel"

Albert: it means "noble"

Abner: it means "father is light"

Aaron: it means "lofty"

Adam: it means "man of earth"

Austin: it means "helpful"

B

Brian: it means "high, noble, strong"

Benedict: it means "blessed"

Benjamin: it means "son of the right hand"

Basil: it means "king-like"

C

Caleb: it means "devotion to God"

Chris: it means "bearer of Christ"

Cyril: it means "lord"

Clarence: it means "famous"

D

Dylan: it means "of the sea"

Daniel: it means "God is my judge"

Dominic: it means "of the lord"

David: it means "dearly loved"

Drake: it means "dragon"

Derek: it means "ruler of people"

Drew: it means "manly, brave"

Dexter: it means "right"

E

Eric: it means "forever strong"

Evan: it means "young warrior"

Edward: it means "prosperous guardian"

Eugene: it means "well born, noble"

Everett: it means "brave boar"

Ebenezer: it means "rock of help"

F

Felix: it means "happy"

Frank: it means "free man"

Frederick: it means "peaceful ruler"

G

Gabriel: it means "God is my strength"

Grant: it means "great, bestow"

H

Henry: it means "estate ruler"

Harrison: it means "son of Harry"

Hector: it means "steadfast"

Harvey: it means "eager for battle"

Hank: it means "household ruler"

I

Irvine: it means "handsome"

Ignatius: it means "fiery"

J

Jonathan: it means "gift of God"

Jason: it means "to heal"

Justin: it means "Just, lawful, fair"

Jesse: it means "wealthy, God exists"

Jeffrey: it means "peaceful"

Jasper: it means "treasurer"

K

Kelvin: it means "handsome"

Kenneth: it means "born of fire, handsome"

L

Leo: it means "lion"

Lucius: it means "light"

Louis: it means "famous warrior"

M

Milo: it means "merciful soldier"

Michael: it means "who is like God"

Morris: it means "dark skinned"

Maverick: it means "independent"

N

Nicholas: it means "victory of the people"

Nathan: it means "gift from God"

Nolan: it means "noble and renowned"

O

Oliver: it means "peaceful"

Oscar: it means "divine spear"

Orion: it means "rising in sky"

P

Patrick: it means "noble"

Phoenix: it means "reborn from the ashes"

Pascal: it means "born at passover"

R

Robert: it means "bright fame"

Ryan: it means "little king"

S

Samuel: it means "heard by God"

Silas: it means "of the forest"

Sean: it means "God is gracious"

Sebastian: it means "revered"

Spencer: it means "keeper of provisions"

Stefan: it means "crown"

T

Theodore: it means "righteousness"

Tate: it means "cheerful"

Troy: it means "growing"

U

Ulric: it means "strong willed"

Ulfred: it means "jewel of the sea"

V

Victor: it means "conqueror"

Vincent: it means "conquering"

W

William: it means "resolute"

Wesley: it means "protecting army"

Walter: it means "army ruler"

Z

Zenith: it means "highest point"

Zane: it means "gift from God"

Zayne: it means "rose"

Conclusion

Some of the names have even cooler variations, some shorter and some longer, but still retaining virtually the same meaning.

Source: Baby Names

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com