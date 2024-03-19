ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Some of the most popular Nigerian baby boy names and their meanings

Anna Ajayi

Choosing a name for your newborn can be a way of connecting them to their roots, culture, and the expectations you might have for their life.

Most popular baby boy names [Noticias]
Most popular baby boy names [Noticias]

In Nigeria, a name is not just a tag but a story, a prayer, an identity. They are a reflection of cultural heritage, familial lineage, and often, the circumstances surrounding a child's birth.

Recommended articles

For expectant parents, selecting the perfect name is a momentous decision, one that connects the child to his roots, culture, and community.

This guide offers a collection of Nigerian baby boys' names from various tribes, including their meanings, to help parents find the perfect name for their new addition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Igbo people, hailing from the southeastern part of Nigeria, have a profound respect for their lineage and ancestors. Their names reflect qualities they wish upon their children, remembrance of ancestors, or significant events. Here's a list of Igbo names from A-Z

  1. Akachukwu - The hand of God
  2. Buchi - Is God.
  3. Chibuzo - God is the way.
  4. Chukwuemeka - God has done it.
  5. Dike - Heroic or Brave
  6. Ekele - Praise
  7. Ikenna - Father's strength.
  8. Kelechi - Thank God.
  9. Nnamdi - My father is alive.
  10. Maduabuchi - Humans are not God

The Hausa tribe, predominantly in the northern part of Nigeria, often choose names with Islamic roots, reflecting their deep religious beliefs and values. Here's a selection of Hausa names

  1. Abubakar - Father of the camel
  2. Bashir - Bringer of good new
  3. Dauda - The Hausa form of David, a biblical and Qur'anic name meaning beloved
  4. Farouk - One who can distinguish between right and wrong
  5. Ibrahim - The Hausa version of Abraham, meaning father of many in Hebrew lineage.
  6. Jamal - Beauty
  7. Nasir - Helper or protector
  8. Suleiman - The Hausa version of Solomon, meaning man of peace.
  9. Tanimu - Mine is faith
  10. Yusuf - The Hausa form of Joseph, meaning God will add/increase
ADVERTISEMENT

The Yoruba people, located mostly in the southwestern part of Nigeria, have a unique naming system, often influenced by the circumstances surrounding the child's birth. Here are some Yoruba names

  1. Adebayo - The crown meets joy
  2. Babatunde - Father returns
  3. Damilola - Blessed with wealth
  4. Folarin - Walk with wealth
  5. Ifeoluwa - God's love
  6. Kolawole- Bringer of wealth
  7. Oluwaseun - Thank God
  8. Temitope - Mine is worth giving thanks for
  9. Yemi - Short for Oluyemi, meaning God has given me satisfaction.
  10. Adeola - Crown of wealth.

The Calabar people, from the coastal southeastern part of Nigeria, offer names that reflect their rich cultural diversity and connection to their environment. Here are Calabar names to consider

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Asuquo - Born into wealth
  2. Effiong - Born into royalty or Noble birth
  3. Etefia - King of wealth.
  4. Idorenyin - Hope in God.
  5. Inyang - River.
  6. Itoro - Praise or Glory
  7. Mfoniso -Goodluck.
  8. Nsikan- Nothing is too heavy for God.
  9. Udeme - My share or My portion

Originating from the ancient Benin Kingdom, the Edo people have a rich history reflected in their names. Edo names often carry deep meanings and historical significance

  1. Ehigie - It is God's will
  2. Osaze - Favoured by God.
  3. Osarodion - God is the pillar
  4. Osaretin- God is by my side
  5. Osemudiamen - God stands with me
  6. Osagie - God sent
  7. Eghosa - God's time
  8. Iyare - Unbreakable and unstoppable.
  9. Uwadiae - Wealth stand
  10. Efosa - The wealth of God

Selecting a name for your child is an act of love, a prayer, and a gift that he will carry throughout his life. So, choose thoughtfully.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 most visited cities in the world and why

Top 10 most visited cities in the world and why

We found the 3 most overrated tourist attraction spots in the world

We found the 3 most overrated tourist attraction spots in the world

You can be pregnant and not know until delivery day — it's called a cryptic pregnancy

You can be pregnant and not know until delivery day — it's called a cryptic pregnancy

How to check your Ecobank account balance

How to check your Ecobank account balance

Some of the most popular Nigerian baby boy names and their meanings

Some of the most popular Nigerian baby boy names and their meanings

Causes, effects & preventive measures of man boobs

Causes, effects & preventive measures of man boobs

Ghost hotel is still standing after 20 years of controversies

Ghost hotel is still standing after 20 years of controversies

DIY Recipes: How to make dry bofrot at home

DIY Recipes: How to make dry bofrot at home

What's the best age to get married?

What's the best age to get married?

7 ways you can make money on WhatsApp

7 ways you can make money on WhatsApp

London to Lagos driver Pelumi Nubi denied border access in Sierra Leone

London to Lagos driver Pelumi Nubi denied border access in Sierra Leone

Here are 4 things energy drinks can do to your kidneys

Here are 4 things energy drinks can do to your kidneys

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wole Soyinka, a literary activist

Wole Soyinka and 6 other Africans who changed the course of history

Dubai's Burj Khalifa is currently the tallest building in the world, but that days of that status are numbered [GulfBusiness]

New tallest building in the world will be 2 times taller than Burj Khalifa

Most expensive wedding

This may be the most expensive wedding in Ghana in 2024 and here's why

What to eat and avoid during Ramadan [UKIslamicMission]

What to eat and avoid during the holy month of Ramadan