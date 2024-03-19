Some of the most popular Nigerian baby boy names and their meanings

For expectant parents, selecting the perfect name is a momentous decision, one that connects the child to his roots, culture, and community.

This guide offers a collection of Nigerian baby boys' names from various tribes, including their meanings, to help parents find the perfect name for their new addition.

Igbo baby boy names

ADVERTISEMENT

The Igbo people, hailing from the southeastern part of Nigeria, have a profound respect for their lineage and ancestors. Their names reflect qualities they wish upon their children, remembrance of ancestors, or significant events. Here's a list of Igbo names from A-Z

Akachukwu - The hand of God Buchi - Is God. Chibuzo - God is the way. Chukwuemeka - God has done it. Dike - Heroic or Brave Ekele - Praise Ikenna - Father's strength. Kelechi - Thank God. Nnamdi - My father is alive. Maduabuchi - Humans are not God

Hausa baby boy names

The Hausa tribe, predominantly in the northern part of Nigeria, often choose names with Islamic roots, reflecting their deep religious beliefs and values. Here's a selection of Hausa names

Abubakar - Father of the camel Bashir - Bringer of good new Dauda - The Hausa form of David, a biblical and Qur'anic name meaning beloved Farouk - One who can distinguish between right and wrong Ibrahim - The Hausa version of Abraham, meaning father of many in Hebrew lineage. Jamal - Beauty Nasir - Helper or protector Suleiman - The Hausa version of Solomon, meaning man of peace. Tanimu - Mine is faith Yusuf - The Hausa form of Joseph, meaning God will add/increase

ADVERTISEMENT

Yoruba baby boy names

The Yoruba people, located mostly in the southwestern part of Nigeria, have a unique naming system, often influenced by the circumstances surrounding the child's birth. Here are some Yoruba names

Adebayo - The crown meets joy Babatunde - Father returns Damilola - Blessed with wealth Folarin - Walk with wealth Ifeoluwa - God's love Kolawole- Bringer of wealth Oluwaseun - Thank God Temitope - Mine is worth giving thanks for Yemi - Short for Oluyemi, meaning God has given me satisfaction. Adeola - Crown of wealth.

Calabar baby boy names

The Calabar people, from the coastal southeastern part of Nigeria, offer names that reflect their rich cultural diversity and connection to their environment. Here are Calabar names to consider

ADVERTISEMENT

Asuquo - Born into wealth Effiong - Born into royalty or Noble birth Etefia - King of wealth. Idorenyin - Hope in God. Inyang - River. Itoro - Praise or Glory Mfoniso -Goodluck. Nsikan- Nothing is too heavy for God. Udeme - My share or My portion

Edo baby boy names

Originating from the ancient Benin Kingdom, the Edo people have a rich history reflected in their names. Edo names often carry deep meanings and historical significance

Ehigie - It is God's will Osaze - Favoured by God. Osarodion - God is the pillar Osaretin- God is by my side Osemudiamen - God stands with me Osagie - God sent Eghosa - God's time Iyare - Unbreakable and unstoppable. Uwadiae - Wealth stand Efosa - The wealth of God

Selecting a name for your child is an act of love, a prayer, and a gift that he will carry throughout his life. So, choose thoughtfully.

ADVERTISEMENT