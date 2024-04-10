10 outrageously funny Nigerian-English phrases

However, every culture has its peculiarities with English language.

Here are 10 hilarious Nigerian English:

You're completely irrelevant in the grand scheme of things

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a simple word of rebuke when a person is overstepping their boundaries.

2. I’m not financially buoyant at the moment

Instead of saying they are broke, an euphemism that shows they don’t have money is when they say they are not financially buoyant.

3. Come and be going

This is a funny expression when you want someone to leave immediately. It sounds quite oxymoronic.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Why are you perambulating and gallivanting?

Nigerian parents are famous for using these sayings on children who don’t sit in one place.

5. See the way you are sweating like a Christmas goat

I’ve always wondered if a Christmas goat sweats. It doesn’t even know what’s happening to him. But it means you are showing a display of nerves.

6. We are sitting on a keg of gun powder

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a warning, especially from an elder; it means we are crossing into dangerous territory.

7. In toto

This is one phrase that Nigerians actually use correctly; it means completely.

8. Put to bed

When Nigerians say this, they mean that a woman has just given birth. The correct phrase is "Put to birth"

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Get out of here with immediate effect and automatic alacrity.

Another famous saying by our Nigerian parents. It just means ‘get out’

10. Let this be the first and last time that you will ever try it or think of trying it.