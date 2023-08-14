The best 5 African countries Nigerians should consider relocating to

The truth is that Nigeria is getting more and more difficult to live in. With rising food prices, insecurity, and the rising cost of living, it’s okay to think about leaving this country, but not everyone can ‘japa’ to Europe, Canada, or America.

Here are the best African countries you can live in:

1. Botswana

Botswana, a small southern African country, has experienced high economic growth rates since 1966 due to the presence of diamonds in the country. With free education for the first 10 years, it offers favourable conditions for young families to migrate.

2. Rwanda

Rwanda's economy, friendly people, great weather, and well-developed infrastructure entice immigrants and foreign investors and makes it one of the best countries in Africa to live in. It is known as "the Singapore of Africa," and it's good roads and technical advancements attract investment in the engineering and commercial sectors.

3. Kenya

Kenya, known for its wildlife and safari destinations, is also a hub for technology, commerce, and tourism. Nairobi, its capital, is one of Africa's most urban and technologically developed cities, Mombasa, another city in Kenya offers numerous infrastructure options and security for families.

4. Morocco

Population: 1.95 million in 2023, according to the CIA World Factbook Known for: Located on the Atlantic Ocean about 54 miles from Casablanca, the Moroccan capital is home to the Royal Palace, the official residence of the King of Morocco and the country's most historically significant museum, replete with gardens. The city is widely considered the Washington DC of northern Africa because of its many government buildings, embassies, green spaces, and wide streets.Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom home in the city center: $433.51 Average cost to buy a 1,000-square-foot home in the city center: $188,770Monthly costs for a single person (excluding housing): $452.20Monthly costs for a family of four (excluding housing): $1,589.20Cost of a cappuccino: $1.80Cost of a three-course meal for two: $26.09Monthly cost of a gym membership: $23.14Most common jobs: Tourism, agriculture, textiles, construction, and mining. Someone who lives there said: "Even if you live in a quiet neighborhood in Rabat, you can always find areas with restaurants and cafes to go out and have fun," Elizabeth Gribbs, an English teacher from the United States, told the Arab Weekly in a story about Rabat becoming "Morocco's expat hot spot."It might be hard to move there because: Kate, an American writer who moved to Morocco in 2021, and her partner Anas, a teacher and Moroccan native, wrote that the downsides of the country include corruption, bureaucracy, and "terrible" healthcare. Business Insider USA

Morocco's proximity to Europe has led to a stable economy, excellent healthcare, and beautiful infrastructure. The country has highly paid workers ensuring job security and contributing to its reputation as one of Africa's best.

5. Ghana

Ghana

Nigerians can go to Ghana by road, it's that close. Plus, they share many languages, food and culture, they are sister-countries. Ghana has also become a popular African American vacation destination. It has a stable economy, gold, and well-educated people. The country is famed for its peace, tranquillity and hospitality, making it a desirable place for investors.

Other Africa countries to consider

The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network's World Happiness Report employed statistical research to determine the world's happiest countries.

The ranking takes a variety of economic, social, and environmental issues into account and provides insight into what makes a country a wonderful place to live.

Here are the top 10 happiest countries in Africa, Nigerian might consider relocating to:

Mauritius Libya Ivory coast South Africa Gambia Algeria Liberia Congo Morocco Mozambique

Numbeo, a global provider of perceived consumer prices and other statistics, has researched the best African countries with the best quality of life index, and the research showed:

South Africa Tunisia Morocco Kenya Egypt