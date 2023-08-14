The best 5 African countries Nigerians should consider relocating to
Are you tired of Nigeria? Here are the best 5 African countries you could relocate to
The truth is that Nigeria is getting more and more difficult to live in. With rising food prices, insecurity, and the rising cost of living, it’s okay to think about leaving this country, but not everyone can ‘japa’ to Europe, Canada, or America.
Here are the best African countries you can live in:
1. Botswana
Botswana, a small southern African country, has experienced high economic growth rates since 1966 due to the presence of diamonds in the country. With free education for the first 10 years, it offers favourable conditions for young families to migrate.
2. Rwanda
Rwanda's economy, friendly people, great weather, and well-developed infrastructure entice immigrants and foreign investors and makes it one of the best countries in Africa to live in. It is known as "the Singapore of Africa," and it's good roads and technical advancements attract investment in the engineering and commercial sectors.
3. Kenya
Kenya, known for its wildlife and safari destinations, is also a hub for technology, commerce, and tourism. Nairobi, its capital, is one of Africa's most urban and technologically developed cities, Mombasa, another city in Kenya offers numerous infrastructure options and security for families.
4. Morocco
Morocco's proximity to Europe has led to a stable economy, excellent healthcare, and beautiful infrastructure. The country has highly paid workers ensuring job security and contributing to its reputation as one of Africa's best.
5. Ghana
Nigerians can go to Ghana by road, it's that close. Plus, they share many languages, food and culture, they are sister-countries. Ghana has also become a popular African American vacation destination. It has a stable economy, gold, and well-educated people. The country is famed for its peace, tranquillity and hospitality, making it a desirable place for investors.
Other Africa countries to consider
The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network's World Happiness Report employed statistical research to determine the world's happiest countries.
The ranking takes a variety of economic, social, and environmental issues into account and provides insight into what makes a country a wonderful place to live.
Here are the top 10 happiest countries in Africa, Nigerian might consider relocating to:
- Mauritius
- Libya
- Ivory coast
- South Africa
- Gambia
- Algeria
- Liberia
- Congo
- Morocco
- Mozambique
Numbeo, a global provider of perceived consumer prices and other statistics, has researched the best African countries with the best quality of life index, and the research showed:
- South Africa
- Tunisia
- Morocco
- Kenya
- Egypt
These are easy countries for Nigerians to migrate to. However, Nigerians should be wary of South Africa because of xenophobic attacks. Also, the Egyptian visa is not so easy to get. At the end of the day, the top five are easy in terms of access and security.
