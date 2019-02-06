The key to being successful financially is not about how much you earn and how much you have in your bank accounts. It is not entirely about staying debt-free either.

As a matter of fact, you may be earning six figures and still wallow in debt.

Being financially successful is more about how well you manage your earnings. For instance, someone might work at a mid-level job his entire life and still retires as a millionaire. Such person probably prioritizes retirement savings and manages his income the best way he can.

On the other hand, there are people who work high-paying jobs with massive bonuses and still end up in penury. This is most likely because they spend more than they earn.

So, here are three guidelines you need to become financially successful.

1. Manage your income

The best way to manage your income is to make sure you spend less than you earn. This might not be so easy because as human, we are always inclined to spend especially when we have money. But, if you spend less, you’ll most likely find it easy to save and invest.

However, the key to spending less is to have a budget. Budget helps to priorities your need, guide your needs and track your spending. It’s not easy to spend less without having a monthly budget that determines what you spend your money on. Once you get control of your spending using budget, trust me, you are on your way to financial success.

2. Manage your debt

The only way to prevent debt is to avoid it. If you have a credit card, don’t get tempted to always use it and don’t forget to pay off the debt you have on it.

Another way to avoid debt is to stop borrowing anyhow. Yes, you are earning six figures and you are credit worthy, but don’t take it as a license to pile up debt for yourself. And if you have a genuine reason to take a loan, don’t just take it. Take your time to look for the right loan service with the best interest rates.

3. Manage your savings and investment

Saving money is not enough if you want to be financially independent and successful, you’ll also need to invest. Investment is an ideal way to save because it helps you make more money and increases your wealth. If you don’t know how to go about investing your money, ask questions from financial experts. You can also consult a financial advisor for more guidance.