RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Men's Health

Chris Evans is the sexiest man alive according to People Magazine

Temi Iwalaiye

According to People magazine actor, Chris Evans is this year’s sexiest man alive.

Chris Evans is the sexiest man alive in 2022 [People]
Chris Evans is the sexiest man alive in 2022 [People]

Chris Evans is famous for his role as the former Captain America in Marvel and the Avengers franchise.

The announcement was made on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” with help from John Oliver and Dwayne Johnson.

"My mom will be so happy," he told the People magazine for its cover story, "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."

He feels his close friends will make fun of him. "Really this will just be a point of bullying…It's ripe for harassment."

“This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about...It feels like a weird form of humble bragging." He tells the magazine.

Chris Evans for People Magazine
Chris Evans for People Magazine Pulse Nigeria

Evans is 41 years old and has never been married, but he’s looking forward to it.

Other people who have been the sexiest men alive are Paul Judd who plays Ant Man in the Marvel universe, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, David Beckham and Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba and many others.

Dwayne Johnson joked on The Tonight’s Show that being the sexiest man alive is in perpetuity even though new people are chosen every year.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chris Evans is the sexiest man alive according to People Magazine

Chris Evans is the sexiest man alive according to People Magazine

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

Medplus expands wellness services unveils 90th store

Medplus expands wellness services unveils 90th store

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer

Zagg redefines the energy drink experience with exciting launch party

Zagg redefines the energy drink experience with exciting launch party

Pere, Larry Gaaga, Cubana Chief Priest unveiled as Gulder ambassador

Pere, Larry Gaaga, Cubana Chief Priest unveiled as Gulder ambassador

3 hilarious antics of some Instagram food influencers

3 hilarious antics of some Instagram food influencers

The lack of attention to detail in Hermes' costume points to a larger issue among Nigerian fashionistas [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

The lack of attention to detail in Hermes' costume points to a larger issue among Nigerian fashionistas [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Chris Evans is the sexiest man alive in 2022 [People]

Chris Evans is the sexiest man alive according to People Magazine