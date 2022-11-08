Chris Evans is famous for his role as the former Captain America in Marvel and the Avengers franchise.
Chris Evans is the sexiest man alive according to People Magazine
According to People magazine actor, Chris Evans is this year’s sexiest man alive.
The announcement was made on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” with help from John Oliver and Dwayne Johnson.
"My mom will be so happy," he told the People magazine for its cover story, "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."
He feels his close friends will make fun of him. "Really this will just be a point of bullying…It's ripe for harassment."
“This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about...It feels like a weird form of humble bragging." He tells the magazine.
Evans is 41 years old and has never been married, but he’s looking forward to it.
Other people who have been the sexiest men alive are Paul Judd who plays Ant Man in the Marvel universe, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, David Beckham and Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba and many others.
Dwayne Johnson joked on The Tonight’s Show that being the sexiest man alive is in perpetuity even though new people are chosen every year.
