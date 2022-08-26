RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Men's Health

Fit like Josh: What's Anthony Joshua's exercise and diet like?

Despite his recent setback, which is undoubtedly momentarily, Anthony Joshua's fitness regimen is important for anyone who cares about living a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Anthony Joshua experienced a lot of difficulty as a young person. At the age of 18, he got into a fight and nearly went to jail. Now a world champion, Joshua's life transformed from fighting, smoking, and drinking.

Joshua told Insider that despite the distractions of fans, he works twice daily and six days a week in a public gym.

Even though he trains for up to five hours a day, he doesn't simply abuse his body without caring for it. He calms himself by unwinding in an ice bath and infrared sauna.

He works out lightly on Saturday and rests on Sunday, just like God did.

Here's what Anthony Joshua eats [Men'shealth]

Whenever he wakes up, he drinks a glass of water first.

Joshua told Insider he eats breakfast before exercising. He has “yams, eggs, and dates, followed by "a big bowl of porridge," a protein shake, a glass of orange juice, and a glass of honey, lemon, and ginger.”

In addition, Joshua eats a lot of whole foods like vegetables, salmon grains, wild rice and curry for lunch. Surprisingly, he also eats chocolate brownies and ice cream on his cheat days.

