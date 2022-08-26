Fit like Josh: What's Anthony Joshua's exercise and diet like?

What’s his fitness regime like?

Joshua told Insider that despite the distractions of fans, he works twice daily and six days a week in a public gym.

Even though he trains for up to five hours a day, he doesn't simply abuse his body without caring for it. He calms himself by unwinding in an ice bath and infrared sauna.

He works out lightly on Saturday and rests on Sunday, just like God did.

What does Joshua eat?

Whenever he wakes up, he drinks a glass of water first.

Joshua told Insider he eats breakfast before exercising. He has “yams, eggs, and dates, followed by "a big bowl of porridge," a protein shake, a glass of orange juice, and a glass of honey, lemon, and ginger.”