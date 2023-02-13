ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Men's Health

Rihanna's 2nd pregnancy: Is it healthy? Will her kids be Irish twins?

Temi Iwalaiye

Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement has people asking some questions.

Rihanna baby bump peeping through her jumpsuit [Gettyimages]
Rihanna baby bump peeping through her jumpsuit [Gettyimages]

One of the highlights of the Super Bowl last night, apart from Rihanna’s beautiful voice and choreography, was her lovely baby bump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her reps have confirmed that Rihanna is indeed pregnant and that came as a surprise because she was heavily pregnant in parts of 2021 and 2022. In short, her baby, born in May 2022, is barely walking.

Rihanna's cute baby (TikTok/Rihanna,Getty Images)
Rihanna's cute baby (TikTok/Rihanna,Getty Images) Pulse Nigeria

Well, one of the known methods of contraception is breastfeeding. This is because it lowers hormone levels, but it is not the most foolproof.

A breastfeeding woman can get pregnant three weeks after delivery even if she isn’t seeing her period but the chances are even higher if she isn't breastfeeding.

An Irish twin is when two children are born barely 12 months apart. It originated as a derogatory term for Irish immigrants to the United States who didn’t believe in using contraceptives.

With Rihanna giving birth to her first child in May 2022, he and the forthcoming baby won't be Irish twins since they would be 17 months apart.

Rihanna is 34 years old, approaching an age where pregnancy and childbirth becomes prone to complications. After 35, the risk of pregnancy loss is increased, and women may experience issues leading to a C-section delivery. Babies born to older mums also have a higher risk of chromosomal conditions like Down syndrome.

So it makes sense for someone in Rihanna's age bracket to have all their kids at this pace, in order to limit the chances of potential complications. Maybe this played on Riri's mind when she chose to get pregnant so soon after her first child.

There are some risks involved in having a baby so close to each other. If a mother is anemic, that is, she doesn’t have enough blood, the anemia increases during pregnancy.

There is also the risk of uterine rupture, especially if she had a prior C-section performed on her. Her scars need to heal properly.

There is also the mental stress of dealing with two babies too but of course, someone like Rihanna will have enough help.

The baby may also be smaller due to being born prematurely. There’s a higher risk of premature labour, and possibly a chance of placental abruption.

These are additions to the existing risks of pregnancy but as long as the mom is healthy, most babies will be okay.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What do Nigerian men really want for Valentine’s Day?

What do Nigerian men really want for Valentine’s Day?

What do Nigerian women really want for Valentine’s Day?

What do Nigerian women really want for Valentine’s Day?

Rihanna's 2nd pregnancy: Is it healthy? Will her kids be Irish twins?

Rihanna's 2nd pregnancy: Is it healthy? Will her kids be Irish twins?

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

5 tips to help your cooking gas last longer

5 tips to help your cooking gas last longer

How your favourite celebrities showed up at movie premiere in pyjamas

How your favourite celebrities showed up at movie premiere in pyjamas

Rating celebrities outfits at the 2023 Sound City MVP awards

Rating celebrities outfits at the 2023 Sound City MVP awards

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

For men: Here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

For men: Here are 5 effective ways to satisfy your woman in bed

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rihanna baby bump peeping through her jumpsuit [Gettyimages]

Rihanna's 2nd pregnancy: Is it healthy? Will her kids be Irish twins?