Rihanna's 2nd pregnancy: Is it healthy? Will her kids be Irish twins?

Her reps have confirmed that Rihanna is indeed pregnant and that came as a surprise because she was heavily pregnant in parts of 2021 and 2022. In short, her baby, born in May 2022, is barely walking.

Pulse Nigeria

Can a nursing mother get pregnant?

Well, one of the known methods of contraception is breastfeeding. This is because it lowers hormone levels, but it is not the most foolproof.

A breastfeeding woman can get pregnant three weeks after delivery even if she isn’t seeing her period but the chances are even higher if she isn't breastfeeding.

Rihanna’s Irish twins

An Irish twin is when two children are born barely 12 months apart. It originated as a derogatory term for Irish immigrants to the United States who didn’t believe in using contraceptives.

With Rihanna giving birth to her first child in May 2022, he and the forthcoming baby won't be Irish twins since they would be 17 months apart.

Rihanna and child spacing

Rihanna is 34 years old, approaching an age where pregnancy and childbirth becomes prone to complications. After 35, the risk of pregnancy loss is increased, and women may experience issues leading to a C-section delivery. Babies born to older mums also have a higher risk of chromosomal conditions like Down syndrome.

So it makes sense for someone in Rihanna's age bracket to have all their kids at this pace, in order to limit the chances of potential complications. Maybe this played on Riri's mind when she chose to get pregnant so soon after her first child.

The risk of having babies so close together

There are some risks involved in having a baby so close to each other. If a mother is anemic, that is, she doesn’t have enough blood, the anemia increases during pregnancy.

There is also the risk of uterine rupture, especially if she had a prior C-section performed on her. Her scars need to heal properly.

There is also the mental stress of dealing with two babies too but of course, someone like Rihanna will have enough help.

The baby may also be smaller due to being born prematurely. There’s a higher risk of premature labour, and possibly a chance of placental abruption.