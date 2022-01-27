RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Men's Health

5 causes of watery semen

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Your semen should not look like water.

A watery semen is not healthy [Pulseclinic]
A watery semen is not healthy [Pulseclinic]

When a man ejaculates, the fluid that comes out of his urethra is semen.

Recommended articles

Semen contains sperm and other liquid from the prostate gland. Normal semen ought to be is thick and white like Nigerian pap.

A watery might signal other fertility issues.

Here are some causes of watery sperm;

Frequent masturbation and sex reduce the quality of the sperm. Men require some hours after ejaculation to recuperate if they expect normal semen.

A man has a low sperm count when his semen has a small amount of sperm. Low sperm count is caused by infections, tumours, hormonal imbalances and swelling of veins in his testicles.

Sometimes, it is not semen that comes out but pre-ejaculation or precum. Precum is a more clear liquid that typically contains few sperm cells.

A zinc deficiency is not good for your men's sexual health. Certain antibodies fight and reduce sperm cells, zinc supplements help resist these anti-sperm antibodies.

Lifestyle choices like smoking, stress, consuming a lot of carbonated drinks and lack of exercise can affect the quality of your semen.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 causes of watery semen

5 causes of watery semen

What to do if you are single on Valentine’s Day

What to do if you are single on Valentine’s Day

Style Guide: 3 mini bags every woman must have

Style Guide: 3 mini bags every woman must have

7 possible ways to forget your ex

7 possible ways to forget your ex

Can you drink soda during pregnancy?

Can you drink soda during pregnancy?

Here's why most women have joined the tiger nuts craze

Here's why most women have joined the tiger nuts craze

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

A trip down memory lane: The timeline of currency in Nigeria

A trip down memory lane: The timeline of currency in Nigeria

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body