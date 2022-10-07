RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Men's Health

Too young to have erectile dysfunction? Here’s why you can't get ‘it’ up

Temi Iwalaiye

No matter a man’s age, he is usually concerned if his p*nis cannot maintain an erection.

Here's why you can't have an erection [Shuttershock]
Here's why you can't have an erection [Shuttershock]

An inability to get and sustain an erection is most embarrassing when he is thrusting or attempting to penetrate and then his penis goes flaccid, it’s even worse when he wakes up in the morning and isn’t greeted by the regular morning erection.

There are many mechanisms involved in a man getting and maintaining an erection and all of these mechanisms have to work perfectly.

When a man is aroused, his brain sends a signal to his arteries and they send blood to his penis. Another signal also makes blood trapped in the penis thus causing the erection to be sustained, imagine if the signal is sent for blood to flow to the arteries but the signal to maintain the erection isn't sent?

Before you rush to the pharmacist to complain about erectile dysfunction, these are some reasons you are not getting an erection.

If there is an interruption to blood flowing into your penis or your veins have been damaged, then an erection would be difficult.

Illnesses like diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension cause the arteries to be narrow and small and this invariably leads to erectile dysfunction or the inability to maintain an erection.

The veins in your penis are supposed to be airtight and impermeable, but a venous leak from the penis as a result of trauma from rough sex or any other reason that can cause wounds and scars can cause a 'leak'. The nerve endings become damaged, and getting and maintaining an erection becomes difficult.

If you are not aroused as you should be then an erection might be difficult to sustain. You might not be easily aroused if you are low on testosterone.

Most times, your mind is playing tricks on you. Depression, stress and anxiety can make it hard to sustain an erection, but even more than that, once you lose confidence in your ability to get an erection, you soon find out that the harder you try, the less likely it is that you will get an erection.

Isn’t it funny? Being worried about getting an erection makes you unable to get it. You have to be calm and relaxed to have an erection, fear and anxiety make it impossible.

Choices like food, alcohol, stress, lack of sleep or exercise can affect your ability to get an erection. Eat healthy, exercise and sleep well and you should be fine.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The health benefits of eating groundnuts (peanuts)

The health benefits of eating groundnuts (peanuts)

How to orgasm at the same time with your partner

How to orgasm at the same time with your partner

Beauty of the week: Shatu Garko's modesty is inspiring

Beauty of the week: Shatu Garko's modesty is inspiring

Too young to have erectile dysfunction? Here’s why you can't get ‘it’ up

Too young to have erectile dysfunction? Here’s why you can't get ‘it’ up

Should you end a friendship or relationship because of politics?

Should you end a friendship or relationship because of politics?

Why women need breast massages

Why women need breast massages

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Style Guide: 5 ways grooms can make their suits and tuxedos less boring

Style Guide: 5 ways grooms can make their suits and tuxedos less boring

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Here's why you can't have an erection [Shuttershock]

Too young to have erectile dysfunction? Here’s why you can't get ‘it’ up