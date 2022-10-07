Too young to have erectile dysfunction? Here’s why you can't get ‘it’ up

How does an erection happen?

There are many mechanisms involved in a man getting and maintaining an erection and all of these mechanisms have to work perfectly.

When a man is aroused, his brain sends a signal to his arteries and they send blood to his penis. Another signal also makes blood trapped in the penis thus causing the erection to be sustained, imagine if the signal is sent for blood to flow to the arteries but the signal to maintain the erection isn't sent?

Before you rush to the pharmacist to complain about erectile dysfunction, these are some reasons you are not getting an erection.

Arterial inflow problems

If there is an interruption to blood flowing into your penis or your veins have been damaged, then an erection would be difficult.

Illnesses like diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension cause the arteries to be narrow and small and this invariably leads to erectile dysfunction or the inability to maintain an erection.

Trauma

The veins in your penis are supposed to be airtight and impermeable, but a venous leak from the penis as a result of trauma from rough sex or any other reason that can cause wounds and scars can cause a 'leak'. The nerve endings become damaged, and getting and maintaining an erection becomes difficult.

Lack of arousal

If you are not aroused as you should be then an erection might be difficult to sustain. You might not be easily aroused if you are low on testosterone.

Mind tricks

Most times, your mind is playing tricks on you. Depression, stress and anxiety can make it hard to sustain an erection, but even more than that, once you lose confidence in your ability to get an erection, you soon find out that the harder you try, the less likely it is that you will get an erection.

Isn’t it funny? Being worried about getting an erection makes you unable to get it. You have to be calm and relaxed to have an erection, fear and anxiety make it impossible.

Lifestyle choices