RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Men's Health

How to find the right condoms for your p*nis size

Temi Iwalaiye

A broken condom can be the barrier between you and unwanted pregnancy or STIs.

Here's why your condom should be the right fit (sexual healing)
Here's why your condom should be the right fit (sexual healing)

A condom should be comfortable, covering the entire penis with comfort and leaving room for air in the tip. In addition to being extremely uncomfortable, a tight condom runs the risk of rupturing during sexual activity.

Recommended articles

However, if a condom is too long, it will roll up the shaft during sex and can end up hanging off the penis. Not only does this render the condom useless, but it can also sour the situation when you have to pause and take it out.

The ring that surrounds the condom's base could break if it is too short. A condom that is too short risks having its base ring break during sexual activity, which could cause the condom to come off or rupture. This may lead to a reduction in the condom's effectiveness and make STI transmission possible.

According to a 2021 study, the average erect penis length is between 5.1 and 5.5 inches, while the average girth is between 4.7 and 4.8 inches. If you've heard that the average length is at least 6 inches, that isn't accurate anymore.

Here’s a table for those with a longer and wider penis. Courtesy: Greatist.

Durex Thin Feel Ultra Thin 7.08 2.04″

Trojan Ultra Thin 7.5 2.09″

Durex Pleasure Me

Ribbed & Dotted 7.68″ 2.2″

Trojan G-Spot 7.9″ 2.09″

Durex Comfort XL Large 8.66 2.24″

Trojan Magnum Ecstasy 8.3″ 2.09″

Below is a graphic for those with smaller penis.

The best condoms for different penises [Medicalnewstoday]
The best condoms for different penises [Medicalnewstoday] Pulse Nigeria

You can measure your penis yourself with a tape rule when erect to determine the size or you can ask your partner to do it for you.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to find the right condoms for your p*nis size

How to find the right condoms for your p*nis size

5 ways to get the best Black Friday deals

5 ways to get the best Black Friday deals

The world's top 5 wealthiest fashion companies

The world's top 5 wealthiest fashion companies

TravelTank to collaborate with Johnny Rockets during the World Cup Season

TravelTank to collaborate with Johnny Rockets during the World Cup Season

Vertical Rave 2022 - Secure your spot at Nigeria’s First Global Music Festival!

Vertical Rave 2022 - Secure your spot at Nigeria’s First Global Music Festival!

Why women agree to be side chicks

Why women agree to be side chicks

5 ways to make him miss you like crazy

5 ways to make him miss you like crazy

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Here's why your condom should be the right fit (sexual healing)

How to find the right condoms for your p*nis size