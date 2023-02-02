Premature ejaculation occurs when men orgasm in less than a minute during intercourse.
Sex Education: 5 ways to prevent premature ejaculation
Behavioural changes can prevent premature ejaculation.
Recommended articles
The consequence of premature ejaculation is that it leaves your partner dissatisfied. The penis gets flaccid after ejaculating and your partner might not have orgasmed. This makes the entire experience disappointing and underwhelming .
The major problem is that there is no cure per se for premature ejaculation, as it is largely psychological.
It is estimated that 30 to 40 per cent of men have experienced premature ejaculation at least once in their lives.
Physical and emotional reasons might lead to premature ejaculation.
Emotional distress like depression, stress, poor body image or self esteem, guilt, and repressed sexual urges can lead to premature ejaculation.
Physical issues like inflammation in the prostate or urethra or hormonal imbalance can also cause premature ejaculation.
However, some behavioural changes can prevent premature ejaculation;
- A condom will prevent you from ejaculating quickly since there is no direct skin contact.
- Some people believe that masturbating some hours before sex would prevent premature ejaculation.
- Stop when you feel like you are about to orgasm and wait for a few seconds. Do this until you want to orgasm finally.
- Some people believe that stopping while urinating strengthens your pelvic muscle. You can do this anytime you are urinating.
- Another way to prevent premature ejaculation is to have your partner squeeze the tip of the penis when you feel like you are about to ejaculate until the urge dies down.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng