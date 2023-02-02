Sex Education: 5 ways to prevent premature ejaculation

The consequence of premature ejaculation is that it leaves your partner dissatisfied. The penis gets flaccid after ejaculating and your partner might not have orgasmed. This makes the entire experience disappointing and underwhelming .

The major problem is that there is no cure per se for premature ejaculation, as it is largely psychological.

It is estimated that 30 to 40 per cent of men have experienced premature ejaculation at least once in their lives.

Physical and emotional reasons might lead to premature ejaculation.

Emotional distress like depression, stress, poor body image or self esteem, guilt, and repressed sexual urges can lead to premature ejaculation.

Physical issues like inflammation in the prostate or urethra or hormonal imbalance can also cause premature ejaculation.

However, some behavioural changes can prevent premature ejaculation;