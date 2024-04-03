10 mistakes you don’t want to make in your 20s

Chances are, you've felt a little lost or confused at some point in this wild ride of a decade. You're figuring out your career, your relationships, and life in general (adulting is hard!). But guess what? You're not alone. Many have been here and successfully made it through. You can too.

This isn't a lecture, but rather a guide to some common mistakes people make in their 20s, with the hope of helping you during this exciting, and sometimes confusing, chapter.

1. Ignoring your finances

Financial literacy isn't exactly emphasised in high school. That means you'll need to take the initiative and build these healthy financial habits yourself. Your 20s are the perfect time to start. Don't live paycheck to paycheck – create a budget, track your spending, and avoid unnecessary debt. A little planning now can save you a lot of stress later.

2. Comparing yourself to others

Social media feeds are highlight reels, showcasing the best moments of other people's lives. Don't get caught in the comparison trap! Focus on your own journey, your goals, and your personal definition of success. Celebrate the wins of others, but remember, their path isn't yours.

3. Living beyond your means

That designer bag or the latest tech gadget might seem tempting, but prioritise your needs over fleeting wants. Learn to differentiate between desires and necessities. Impulse purchases can derail your financial goals, so take a breath and consider if it truly fits your budget before swiping that card.

4. Neglecting your health

Those late-night study sessions fueled by junks might seem like a badge of honour in college, but they'll catch up with you eventually. Prioritise healthy eating, regular exercise, and enough sleep. Your body is your temple – treat it with respect.

5. Staying in a toxic relationship

Love shouldn't be a constant source of drama or emotional turmoil. If you're in a relationship that brings you down more than lifts you up, it might be time to re-evaluate. Healthy relationships are built on mutual respect, trust, and open communication. You deserve to be happy.

6. Fearing failure

Failure is an inevitable part of life, and also the best teacher. Don't let the fear of messing up hold you back from trying new things, pursuing your dreams, or putting yourself out there. Learn from your mistakes, dust yourself off, and keep moving forward.

7. Burning bridges

Disagreements happen, but try not to burn bridges (figuratively, of course). Maintain positive relationships with former classmates, colleagues, or even exes (if possible). Your network can be a valuable asset throughout your career and personal life.

8. Not investing in yourself

Your 20s are a prime time to invest in yourself. Consider pursuing educational opportunities, learning new skills, or developing your talents. This investment in yourself will pay dividends in the long run, both personally and professionally.

9. Not taking advantage of opportunities

Don't be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and say "yes" to new experiences, even if they seem daunting. Volunteer for a cause you care about, travel somewhere new, or take that internship – these experiences can broaden your horizons and shape who you become.

10. Not prioritsing self-discovery

Your 20s are a time of figuring out who you are and what you want in life. Don't be afraid to explore different interests, test the waters in various career paths, and discover what truly sparks your passion.

It's okay to make mistakes.

This list isn't meant to be a source of anxiety. Making mistakes is a part of the learning process. The key is to learn from them, grow from them, and keep moving forward. Embrace the adventure of your 20s, take chances, chase your dreams, and don't be afraid to stumble a little along the way.