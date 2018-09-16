Pulse.ng logo
What is ​Robert Downey Jr.'s net worth? He's no tony stark

You see, Downey is making bank. Every damn day. He even holds the record for the highest annual salary of any actor ever.

You see, Downey is making bank. Every damn day. He even holds the record for the highest annual salary of any actor ever.

(GETTY IMAGES)

What is ​Robert Downey Jr.'s net worth? He's no tony stark, but he's still rich as hell

(GETTY IMAGES)

Robert Downey Jr. should probably retire. Not because he's a bad actor, but just to make sure there's enough money left in Hollywood for other actors.

You see, Downey is making bank. Every damn day. He even holds the record for the highest annual salary of any actor ever. But really, that should come as no surprise for a Marvel superstar who launched his acting career at the age of five.

Here's everything we know about Robert Downey Jr.'s net worth. (Spoiler alert: He's way richer than Tony Stark.)

Robert Downey Jr. started out as a high school dropout

 

Though Downey grew up with parents in the entertainment industry (Robert Downey Sr. directed independent films and his mother, Elsie Ann Ford, was a struggling actress), his career wasn't just handed to him. Downey worked his way up through the New York acting scene, where he worked with director John Hughes in movies like Weird Science and Firstborn. Following those roles, Downey had a brief stint as a Saturday Night Live cast member, but was fired after just one year.

Getting fired was the best thing that happened to his career, and the worst for his personal life.

Though he was canned from SNL, Downey continued his upward stardom. As Looperreported, from 1985 to 1989, Downey appeared in no fewer than two films per year. He continued this upward trend until the mid-'90s, when his drug abuse got out of control. In 1996, the actor was arrested for felony cocaine and heroin possession. In 1999, he was sentenced to 12 months in prison. At the time, Downey told the judge, "It's like I have a loaded gun in my mouth, and my finger's on the trigger, and I like the taste of gun metal." He was released in December of 2000.

Sadly, it would be another four years until he finally kicked the habit. He told Oprah at the time, "I said, 'You know what? I don't think I can continue doing this.' And I reached out for help, and I ran with it… It's not that difficult to overcome these seemingly ghastly problems…what's hard is to decide to do it."

Robert Downey Jr. earned a reported $10 million for Iron Man.

 

In 2005, Downey landed the role of a lifetime as Tony Stark, the man behind the Iron Mansuit. The film wouldn't debut until 2008, but that gave Downey enough time to make the film and rake in a reported $10 million for the role.

Robert Downey Jr. earned $80 million in 2015.

Just a few short years later, Downey was named Forbes' world's highest paid actor, bringing in $80 million during the calendar year - and it was all thanks to the MCU. Though he's dropped down in the rankings since then, Downey was still on the highest-paid list in 2018, sitting pretty at number 20.

Robert Downey Jr.'s net worth is an estimated $300 million.

 

Downey has certainly made a major comeback, and brought all the money in the world with him. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Downey likely has somewhere around $300 million in the bank. With more Marvel movies in the pipeline, and residual checks that will surely last a lifetime, that number will keep skyrocketing just like the Iron Man suit that built it.

