Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

What is protein water and should you be drinking it?

Health Tips What is protein water and should you be drinking it?

But is protein water actually good for you? And for that matter, does it actually contain thatmuch protein? We asked an expert for his take.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
What is protein water and should you be drinking it? play

What is protein water and should you be drinking it?

(GETTY IMAGESMASKOT)

Now that high-protein diets like the Paleo Diet are trendy, it only makes sense that we'd see other food and beverage products marketed as high-protein.

Case in point: the rise of "protein water," or bottled water that claims to be enhanced with protein.

But is protein water actually good for you? And for that matter, does it actually contain thatmuch protein? We asked an expert for his take.

What, exactly, is in protein water?

“Protein water is infused with whey protein isolate, which helps to contribute to growth and maintaining lean muscle mass,” says Jim White RDN, ACSM, owner of Jim White Fitness and Nutrition Studios.

Typically, a 16-oz. bottle of protein water will contain between 60 and 90 calories and 15 and 20 grams of protein (or less than 25% of the daily requirement for active men, which is at least 56 g of protein per day).

Is protein water good for you?

The good news is that protein water usually contains fewer calories and less sugar than, say, protein shakes. “Many guys use this to help with recovery immediately after exercise," says White. "Consuming some form of protein post-workout can help to rebuild any damaged muscle tissue that occurred during the workout, so if this is all you can grab, go for it."

That said, you’re much better off eating real food after a workout. “The protein contained in these waters is not a complete protein, meaning it does not contain all of the 9 essential amino acids,” White explains. “Getting protein from real food, like meats or beans, will allow for a more satisfying experience and keep a person full for a longer period of time.”

To build muscle throughout the day, you should aim for a daily protein intake of about 1.2-2.0 g per kg of body weight, he says. So chugging a 16-oz. bottle of protein water after your workout isn't really gonna do much.

Additionally, while protein water typically contains less sugar than most protein shakes, it does contain small amounts of artificial sweetener like sucralose or stevia, which have been linked to increased sugar cravings. You should also stay away from protein water if you're lactose-intolerant, as whey isolate contains dairy.

The bottom line

A bottle of protein water isn’t gonna hurt you, but you still probably shouldn't chug it every day. Even though it may be lower calorie than a shake or a protein bar, it’s still not totally sugar-free or calorie-free like good ol’ H20.

At the end of the day, "protein water does not provide the recommended amount of protein and carbohydrates needed for exercise recovery, or even to sustain a person for a long period of time,” White says. So if you really want to try it, combine it with another protein-rich snack, like yogurt and cheese and crackers. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Sex & Relationships Everything you know about women and sex is wrongbullet
2 Guy Smarts These are the most popular porn websites in Americabullet
3 Guy Smarts Tiger Woods has a sky-high net worthbullet

Related Articles

Girl Smarts 12 reasons why you're suddenly so bloated
Tech Three huge new studies of more than half a million people are casting major doubts on the keto diet
Adalu How to prepare beans and corn porridge
Girl Smarts This cookbook is full of one-pot meals that'll help you lose weight
Body Hacks 3 easy ways to get a bigger bottom and wider hips, naturally
Recipe of the day A great way to spice up your tilapia preparation is Imoyo stew
Tech We tasted the first lab-grown sausage made without killing animals. It was smoky, savory, and tasted like breakfast
Politics Trump just announced tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Here are all the products that will get hit.
Superstitions Popular myths about Nigerian foods we heard while growing up

Men's Health

Here's what it takes to be as strong as thor
Guy Smarts Here's what it takes to be as strong as Thor
How Leonard Fournette stays fit during football season
Guy Smarts How Leonard Fournette stays fit during football season
Is there a cure for herpes? Nope, and there may never be one
Guy Smarts Is there a cure for herpes? Nope, and there may never be one
How you can hack your sleep with exercise
Guy Smarts How you can hack your sleep with exercise
X
Advertisement