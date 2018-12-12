Pulse.ng logo
Turkey turmeric soup

Turkey turmeric soup

There are a lot of flavors happening in this soup, but it all works. The fresh and the dried turmeric each lend their own flavor, so include both if you can.

  Published: , Refreshed:
play REPRINTED FROM THE KETO RESET DIET COOKBOOK BY MARK SISSON WITH LINDSAY TAYLOR. COPYRIGHT @ 2018 BY MARK SISSON. PHOTOS COPYRIGHT @ 2018 ANDREW PURCELL. PUBLISHED BY HARMONY BOOKS, AN IMPRINT OF THE CROWN PUBLISHING GROUP, A DIVISION OF PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE. (Men's health)

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp. ghee or fat of choice

1 small bunch of lacinato kale

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon of finely grated fresh ginger

6 cloves of garlic

1 2-inch piece of fresh turmeric root

3/4 tsp. ground turmeric

1 lb. ground turkey

1/2 tsp. ground coriander

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/4 c. chopped fresh cilantro

6 c. chicken bone broth

1/2 of a juiced lemon

 

DIRECTIONS

  1. In a large soup pot, heat the ghee over medium heat. Dice the kale ribs.

  2. When the ghee is hot, add the kale ribs and onion and sauté until they start to soften, about 4 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and sauté, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes more.

  3. Add the fresh and ground turmeric and sauté 1 minute more, stirring constantly.

  4. Use your hands to crumble in the ground turkey. Sprinkle in the coriander, cinnamon, 1 teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon black pepper, the cayenne (if using), and the fresh cilantro. Stir very well. Cook until the turkey is just cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes, breaking up the meat as it cooks.

  5. Pour in about ½ cup broth and deglaze the pan, using a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits. Add the rest of the broth and bring to a boil, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  6. Chop the kale leaves into small pieces. Add them to the soup and simmer another few minutes until the kale leaves are soft. Taste and adjust the salt and black pepper. Stir in the lemon juice just before serving.

There are a lot of flavors happening in this soup, but it all works. The fresh and the dried turmeric each lend their own flavor, so include both if you can.

Nutrition information:

Calories: 372, fat: 26 grams, carbohydrates: 7 grams, protein: 30 grams

Recipe taken from The Keto Reset Diet Cookbook.

