This video of a pimple-popping boyfriend is extremely romantic

When it comes to getting rid of a pesky zit or an annoying blackhead, sometimes you've got to call in reinforcements.

And though the right facial cleanser or an acne patch are gentler ways of saying goodbye to a spot, the very best of all is a satisfyingly juicy pop.

This is particularly fun when peppered with the romance of your partner being the one doing the popping.

As her name would imply, Dr. Pimple Popper (who is also married to a fellow acne expert dermatologist) has turned this into an art form. The popularity of her amazing popping videos has led to several Instagram accounts, YouTube channels, and one-off popping footage, as well as her own TLC show.

One of those videos is from a channel belonging to Callsign Bear, who is responsible for the most satisfying removal you'll see all week. This one is a large ear cyst, which the owner of the channel says he popped for his girlfriend. Together, they're redefining romance like a modern Romeo and Juliet. Romeo, where for art thou big, juicy whitehead?

The video gets off to a slow start, but soon gunk is literally coming out of every hole in this woman's ear, including her piercing holes. After a few satisfying squeezes, the ultimate pop happens at 1:53, when pus goes shooting from her ear. The best part beyond the big squirt is that these two seem to genuinely be enjoying themselves. They giggle, cackle, and marvel together. Basically, they are our true definition of romance. See this "The Notebook" reboot for yourself.

Ah, young love. Commenters were equally awe-stricken by the couple. "If that isn't true romance," one person wrote. "An amazing and disgusting love story," another said.

Not all couples can go the distance. No judgment. Would you pop your significant other's zits? Is this adorable to you?

In some cases, a dermatologist's advice is necessary. Your partner may or may not be a skilled dermatologist. If you're not seeing an expert and if the condition persists, pain is severe, or if you notice any signs of an infection, head to a doctor.