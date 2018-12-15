Pulse.ng logo
Boxer Deontay wilder could play Clubber Lang's son in Creed 3

Boxer Deontay wilder could play Clubber Lang's son in Creed 3, Stallone says

Speaking to TMZ this week, Sly said he would “absolutely” welcome the possibility of bringing in heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in to play the son of Clubber Lang, Mr. T’s Rocky III antagonist, in a follow-up to Creed II, which was released to strong reviews last month.

Sylvester Stallone might be hanging up the gloves as Rocky Balboa, but he’s signaling that the Creed series might continue on - and possibly with an interesting cast.

Speaking to TMZ this week, Sly said he would “absolutely” welcome the possibility of bringing in heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in to play the son of Clubber Lang, Mr. T’s Rocky III antagonist, in a follow-up to Creed II, which was released to strong reviews last month.

“The answer is yes,” Stallone said Tuesday when asked about the possibility of Wilder playing Lang’s son in a possible Creed III. “Come one, come all.”

Wilder, whom Stallone said has a “lot of hidden talents,” is coming off a split draw with Tyson Fury on Dec. 1. The Staples Center stalemate brought the six-foot-seven boxer’s record to 40-0-1.

Wilder had said in an interview with TMZ a week earlier that his “passion is acting” and that he would eventually prefer to “act like I’m getting hit, not actually get hit.”

“I love acting,” the American heavyweight said, explaining that he used to perform in church plays, but never had a chance to pursue it on a “big level.”

Playing Clubber’s son in Creed III would certainly be a “big level.”

“Call me!” he said in a direct plea to Stallone to give him a shot.

It would make sense for Stallone to bring back Clubber Lang. Creed in 2015 brought on Michael B. Jordan as the son of Apollo Creed, Rocky’s main rival. Creed II, which was released in November, pitts Jordan’s Adonis Creed against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, who had killed Apollo Creed in the ring. Stallone has yet to confirm a third film in the spin-off series, but it appears likely that Adonis’s story isn’t over yet. It would be a “pity” if a likely Creed III didn’t feature the son of Lang, Mr. T’s Chicago heavyweight.

While the series seems as though it’ll continue forward, Stallone suggested in an emotional Instagram post last month that the Rocky character would probably not be back.

 

“This is probably my last rodeo,” he said at a bonfire surrounded by the cast and crew of Creed II

