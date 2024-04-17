ADVERTISEMENT
Sleep hacks: Can you really get 8 hours of sleep in 3?

Anna Ajayi

A well-rested and healthy you is a more productive you.

Can you really get 8 hours of sleep in 3? [TribuneOnline]
Can you really get 8 hours of sleep in 3? [TribuneOnline]

We all know the struggle. Alarms blaring, feeling exhausted, and wishing for just a few more precious minutes of sleep.

Wouldn't it be amazing to somehow condense eight hours of sleep into just three? The internet is full of sleep hacks promising to condense 8 hours of sleep into 3 magical hours. But, is this factually possible?

Sleep isn't just about catching some Zzz's and feeling refreshed. It's a crucial biological process that recharges our bodies and minds. While we sleep, our brains are busy consolidating memories, flushing out toxins, repairing tissues and regulating hormones. Here's why getting enough sleep is so important:

  • Adequate sleep sharpens your focus and concentration. Think clearer, learn faster, and tackle your tasks with renewed energy.
  • Sleep deprivation can wreak havoc on our mood, making us irritable, anxious, and prone to stress.
  • Sleep helps solidify new information and memories, making them easier to recall later.
  • Sleep is vital for a healthy immune system, helps regulate hormones, and can even impact our weight management.

The short answer is: probably not. Here's the deal: most sleep experts agree that there's no magic bullet to compress eight hours of sleep into three. Our bodies have a natural sleep cycle with different stages, each serving a specific purpose.

Our bodies need sleep [Healthgrades]
Our bodies need sleep [Healthgrades] Pulse Nigeria

Deep sleep, for example, is essential for physical restoration and memory consolidation, and it's something you simply can't shortcut.

Those sleep hacks promising deep sleep in a fraction of time often focus on techniques from Polyphasic Sleep. This involves napping strategically throughout the day instead of getting one long sleep at night. While some people claim to adapt to Polyphasic Sleep, it's not for everyone. It can disrupt your natural sleep-wake cycle, leading to grogginess, fatigue, and even health problems in the long run.

There are potential downsides like:

  • Constantly disrupting your natural sleep-wake rhythm can leave you feeling groggy and out of whack.
You can't hack sleep [VerywellHealth]
You can't hack sleep [VerywellHealth] Pulse Nigeria
  • Polyphasic sleep schedules can make it difficult to maintain a normal social life, especially if your naps fall during typical daytime hours.
  • The long-term health implications of polyphasic sleep are not fully understood. It's best to consult with a doctor before attempting any drastic changes to your sleep schedule.
Even if we can't magically condense eight hours of sleep into three, there are plenty of things we can do to improve our sleep quality and maximise the benefits we get from those precious hours. Here are some practical strategies to improve your sleep quality and boost your productivity:

  • Create a sleep schedule: Go to bed and wake up at roughly the same time each day, even on weekends. This helps regulate your body's natural sleep-wake cycle.
  • Craft a relaxing bedtime routine: Wind down in the hour before bed with calming activities like reading, taking a warm bath, or light stretching. Avoid screens like phones and laptops as the blue light they emit can disrupt sleep.
  • Make sure your bedroom is dark, quiet, cool, and clutter-free. Invest in a comfortable mattress and pillows that support your body.
  • Regular physical activity can improve sleep quality. However, avoid strenuous workouts too close to bedtime as they can make it harder to fall asleep.
  • Chronic stress can wreak havoc on your sleep. Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation before bed to calm your mind and body.
  • Limit caffeine and alcohol: While caffeine might give you a temporary energy boost, it can interfere with sleep later in the day. Similarly, while alcohol might make you drowsy initially, it disrupts sleep quality throughout the night.

While the dream of getting eight hours of sleep in just three might be unrealistic, focusing on improving your sleep hygiene can make a ton of difference. You'll wake up feeling refreshed, energised, and ready to tackle whatever the day throws your way.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

