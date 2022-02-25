RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 Benefits of getting more sleep

It is very important for adults to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night.

5 benefits of getting more sleep

Getting a good sleeping pattern is very important for your physical and mental health. It’s one thing to exercise your body, it’s another thing to have a good sleeping pattern.

This is what happens when you don’t get enough sleep:

  • There’s high possibility that you will have high blood pressure.
  • It affects your mood and your relationship with others.
  • Your level of productivity will reduce.
  • You begin to get eye bags and dark circles under the eyes.
  • It begins to affect your memory. 

Here are 5 reasons why you need to sleep for 7 to 9 hours per day:

  1. It will help you to be more productive: Having a good sleeping pattern will help you improve your mood and brain function and this will help you concentrate and boost your productivity. Good sleep will also help enhance your memory and improve your decision-making skills.

2.It helps you relieve stress: Sleep is a natural stress reliver. Having a good sleep will help calm and restore your body instead of reducing your energy.

3.It reduces anxiety: When you deprive yourself of sleep, it can worsen anxiety. Sleep gives your brain the opportunity to rest thereby reducing the feeling of anxiety. Good sleep will also help brighten up your mood.

4.Sleep helps regulate your immune system: Sleeping for 7 to 9 hours will help you get a well-balanced immune system which will help you fight against diseases and allergic reactions. A good night rest will also reduce your risks to certain health condition like Cardiovascular pain and Dementia.

5.Lack of sleep may affect your social interaction: When you deprive you yourself of sleep, there’s high possibility that you will be tired and when you are tired, you’ll find it difficult to interact with people. You also begin to withdraw from people which may lead to loneliness. You definitely need a good night sleep to aid your interactions with people.

