How to recharge prepaid meter and take control of your electricity bill

Anna Ajayi

You can now control your electricity consumption with the prepaid meter.

How to recharge prepaid meter [Technext]
Gone are the days of unpredictable "estimated bills" that left you wondering how much you truly owed for electricity.

With the introduction of prepaid meters by the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), Nigerians now have a more transparent and manageable way to pay for their power consumption.

This guide will equip you with all the information you need to recharge your prepaid meter with ease. Whether you prefer the convenience of online recharging or the traditional method through your electricity distribution company's office, we'll walk you through the process step-by-step.

There are two main ways to recharge your prepaid meter in Nigeria:

This is the traditional method and is good for those who prefer face-to-face interaction. Here's how to do it:

This is usually a long string of numbers displayed on the front of your meter. You can also find it on your meter card if you have one.

Identify the DisCo that supplies electricity to your area. Here are some of the major DisCos in Nigeria:

  1. Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC)
  2.  Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC)
  3.  Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC)
  4.  Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC)
  5.  Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO)
  6.  Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC)

You can find your DisCo's contact information and nearest office location on their website or by calling their customer care line.

Take your meter number with you. Go to the customer service section dedicated to prepaid meter payments.

Inform the customer service representative that you want to recharge your prepaid meter. Provide your meter number and the amount you want to recharge with. You can usually pay with cash, debit card, or POS.

How to recharge prepaid meter [Legit.ng]
Once your payment is processed, you will receive a recharge token. This token is usually a 20-digit number.

Carefully enter the 20-digit token on your meter's User Interface Unit (UIU). This is the keypad and display unit located on your meter. The UIU will usually have instructions on how to enter the token.

After entering the token, your meter should display the updated credit balance. You can also check your balance by following the instructions on your meter's UIU.

This method is becoming increasingly popular as it's convenient and saves you time. Here's what you'll need to do:

Several platforms allow you to recharge your prepaid meter online or through a mobile app. Here are a few options:

Recharge your prepaid meter using the app [prepaidmeterng]
If you're using a new platform, you'll need to register for an account. This usually involves providing your personal information and creating a login ID and password.

Choose "Electricity Bill Payment" or a similar option. Select your DisCo and choose "Prepaid" as the payment method.

Carefully enter your meter number and the amount you want to recharge with.

Follow the platform's instructions to complete the payment. You can usually pay with your debit card, credit card, or through your bank account.

Once your payment is successful, you will receive the recharge token via the platform you used. This could be displayed on your screen, sent to your email, or sent as a text message to your phone.

As explained earlier, enter the 20-digit token on your meter's UIU and verify the recharge.

Additional tips:

  • Keep your meter number handy for easy reference.
  • Note that some platforms may charge a transaction fee for recharging your meter.
  • Ensure you have a good internet connection or mobile network coverage when recharging online.
  • If you encounter any difficulties during the recharge process, contact your DisCo's customer care line for assistance.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

