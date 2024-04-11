How to recharge prepaid meter and take control of your electricity bill

With the introduction of prepaid meters by the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), Nigerians now have a more transparent and manageable way to pay for their power consumption.

This guide will equip you with all the information you need to recharge your prepaid meter with ease. Whether you prefer the convenience of online recharging or the traditional method through your electricity distribution company's office, we'll walk you through the process step-by-step.

There are two main ways to recharge your prepaid meter in Nigeria:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Through your electricity Distribution Company (DisCo) office

This is the traditional method and is good for those who prefer face-to-face interaction. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Locate your meter number

This is usually a long string of numbers displayed on the front of your meter. You can also find it on your meter card if you have one.

Step 2: Find your DisCo office

ADVERTISEMENT

Identify the DisCo that supplies electricity to your area. Here are some of the major DisCos in Nigeria:

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC)

You can find your DisCo's contact information and nearest office location on their website or by calling their customer care line.

Step 3: Visit the DisCo office

Take your meter number with you. Go to the customer service section dedicated to prepaid meter payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 4: Make payment

Inform the customer service representative that you want to recharge your prepaid meter. Provide your meter number and the amount you want to recharge with. You can usually pay with cash, debit card, or POS.

Pulse Nigeria

Step 5: Collect your token

Once your payment is processed, you will receive a recharge token. This token is usually a 20-digit number.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 6: Input the token on your meter

Carefully enter the 20-digit token on your meter's User Interface Unit (UIU). This is the keypad and display unit located on your meter. The UIU will usually have instructions on how to enter the token.

Step 7: Verify recharge

After entering the token, your meter should display the updated credit balance. You can also check your balance by following the instructions on your meter's UIU.

2. Recharge online or through mobile app

ADVERTISEMENT

This method is becoming increasingly popular as it's convenient and saves you time. Here's what you'll need to do:

Step 1: Choose a platform

Several platforms allow you to recharge your prepaid meter online or through a mobile app. Here are a few options:

Pulse Nigeria

Your DisCo's website or mobile app (if available)

Third-party online vendors like Paypower (https://buypower.ng/) or Quickteller (https://www.quickteller.com/categories/49)

Your bank's mobile app (if your bank offers the service)

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 2: Register or login

If you're using a new platform, you'll need to register for an account. This usually involves providing your personal information and creating a login ID and password.

Step 3: Select service and enter details

Choose "Electricity Bill Payment" or a similar option. Select your DisCo and choose "Prepaid" as the payment method.

Step 4: Enter meter number and recharge amount

ADVERTISEMENT

Carefully enter your meter number and the amount you want to recharge with.

Step 5: Make payment

Follow the platform's instructions to complete the payment. You can usually pay with your debit card, credit card, or through your bank account.

Step 6: Receive your token

Once your payment is successful, you will receive the recharge token via the platform you used. This could be displayed on your screen, sent to your email, or sent as a text message to your phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 7: Input the token on your meter

As explained earlier, enter the 20-digit token on your meter's UIU and verify the recharge.

Additional tips:

Keep your meter number handy for easy reference.

Note that some platforms may charge a transaction fee for recharging your meter.

Ensure you have a good internet connection or mobile network coverage when recharging online.

If you encounter any difficulties during the recharge process, contact your DisCo's customer care line for assistance.