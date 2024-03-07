ADVERTISEMENT
How to naturally smell good without using deodorant

Anna Ajayi

Taking care of your body can keep you smelling fresh.

How to naturally smell good [Stocksy]

Did you know you could still smell nice without reaching for your deodorant every morning?

Maybe you've run out, or perhaps you're just curious about more natural ways to stay fresh. Whatever the reason, it's totally possible to keep bad odours at bay without using deodorant.

Here are some simple, natural strategies to smell good all day long.

The first step to smelling good is keeping clean. Sounds obvious, right? Showering daily helps wash away sweat and the bacteria that love to feed on it, causing that not-so-pleasant body odour. Use mild soap and focus on areas that tend to get sweaty, like underarms and feet.

What you wear can affect how you smell too. Clothes made from natural fibres like cotton, linen, and wool let your skin breathe and sweat evaporate instead of trapping it. This means there's less chance of that sweat sticking around and getting smelly. So, have a look through your wardrobe and pick out clothes that are airy and light.

Believe it or not, what you eat impacts how you smell. Foods with strong odours like garlic, onions, and some spices can seep through your pores and change your body scent. While you don't have to cut these out completely, eating more fruits and vegetables can help keep your natural scent on the fresher side. Plus, they're great for your health – a win-win!

Drinking plenty of water is like giving your body a mini shower from the inside. It helps flush out toxins that can contribute to body odour. Carry a water bottle around and sip throughout the day to stay hydrated and fresh.

There are natural alternatives if you're missing that nice scent deodorant usually provides. Essential oils, like lavender or tea tree oil, can give you a pleasant smell and have antibacterial properties. Just dab a tiny amount onto your pulse points. Remember, a little goes a long way! You can also try lemon or lime slices; rub a slice on your underarms for a quick, refreshing scent boost. Just make sure you don't have any cuts, as citrus on a cut can sting!

Keeping your clothes clean is just as important as keeping your body clean. Wear fresh clothes each day, and make sure to wash your outfits regularly. If sweat has soaked into your clothes, pre-treat them with a bit of vinegar before tossing them in the wash to help get rid of any lingering smells.

Give these tips a try and see how they work for you.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

How to naturally smell good without using deodorant

