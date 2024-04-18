DIY Recipes: How to make fluffy pancakes without using eggs

This guide will walk you through everything you need to know, from understanding the science behind eggless pancakes to creating perfect stacks that are light, airy, and bursting with flavour.

The science of eggs in pancakes

Eggs play a dual role in traditional pancake batter. The egg yolk adds richness and flavour, while the egg white, with its protein content, helps create air pockets when beaten. These air pockets are what give pancakes their signature fluffiness.

So, how do we achieve this fluffiness without eggs? Here are some great substitutes:

Leavening agents: Baking powder and baking soda can be used as substitutes. These chemical leaveners react with liquids in the batter, releasing carbon dioxide gas.

This gas creates those all-important air pockets, making our pancakes light and airy.

Acids and bases: For optimal leavening, we need an acidic ingredient to activate the baking soda. This is achieved with buttermilk in traditional recipes. In our eggless version, ingredients like milk with a touch of vinegar or lemon juice can provide the necessary acidity.

Fat: While not strictly necessary, adding melted fat like butter or oil to the batter helps create a tender crumb and contributes to a slightly crispy exterior on your pancakes. This also helps prevent sticking on the pan.

Ingredients for perfect eggless pancakes

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar (optional, for a touch of sweetness)

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 ¼ cups milk (dairy or non-dairy)

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar or white vinegar

1 tablespoon melted butter or oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

How to prepare eggless pancakes

1. Gather all your ingredients and make sure they're at room temperature. This ensures even mixing and optimal results. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients: flour, sugar (if using), baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

2. In a separate bowl, combine the milk and vinegar (or lemon juice). Let this mixture sit for 5 minutes. This allows the acid from the vinegar to activate the baking soda, creating a slight fizz.

3. Pour the wet ingredients (milk mixture, melted butter or oil, and vanilla extract if using) into the dry ingredients. Using a whisk, gently mix until just combined.

Don't overmix! A few lumps are perfectly acceptable, as overmixing can lead to tough pancakes.

4. Heat a non-stick pan or griddle over medium heat. Add a pat of butter or a drizzle of oil to coat the pan.

5. Once the pan is hot, use a measuring cup or ladle to pour batter onto the griddle, creating pancakes of your desired size. Let the pancakes cook for 2-3 minutes per side, or until bubbles appear on the surface and the edges begin to set.

6. Using a spatula, gently flip the pancakes. Cook for an additional 1-2 minutes per side or until golden brown and cooked through.

7. Transfer the cooked pancakes to a plate and keep them warm in a preheated oven (around 200°F) while you cook the remaining batter. Stack your golden beauties high, top with your favourite toppings like fresh fruit, maple syrup, whipped cream, or chocolate chips, and savour your delicious homemade eggless pancakes!

Tips for success

Don't overmix: As mentioned earlier, resist the urge to overmix your batter. Overmixing develops the gluten in the flour, resulting in tough and dense pancakes. Aim for a smooth consistency with a few small lumps.

Let the batter rest: Letting the batter rest for 5-10 minutes after mixing allows the leavening agents to activate further, ensuring even fluffier pancakes.

Control the heat: Medium heat is ideal for cooking pancakes. If the heat is too high, the outside will burn before the inside cooks through. Conversely, if the heat is too low, your pancakes won't cook evenly and might become greasy.

First pancake test: The first pancake is often a tester. Use it to adjust the amount of batter you pour for your desired size and to ensure the pan temperature is right.

With these simple steps and helpful tips, you'll be a master of making fluffy, delicious eggless pancakes in no time!