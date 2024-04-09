How to make homemade agidi with corn starch

Making Agidi from scratch is a straightforward process as long as you have all the ingredients. This article will guide you through each step, ensuring you can create this dish in your own kitchen.

Ingredients

1 cup of white corn starch

4 cups of water

A pinch of salt (optional)

ADVERTISEMENT

Tools needed

Medium-sized pot

Wooden spoon

Measuring cups and spoons

Eko leaves or plastic wrap

Serving bowls

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 50 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

ADVERTISEMENT

Serving size: 4 servings

Instructions

1. Start by combining your white corn starch with 1 cup of cold water in a bowl. Stir thoroughly until the mixture is smooth and free of lumps.

Pulse Nigeria

This initial mix is crucial as it ensures a smooth consistency in your Agidi.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. In your medium-sized pot, bring 3 cups of water to a boil. If you prefer a touch of seasoning in your Agidi, this is the moment to add a pinch of salt to the boiling water.

3. Once your water is boiling, gradually add the corn starch mixture to the pot while stirring continuously. This step requires patience and constant stirring to prevent lumps from forming.

4. After adding the corn starch mixture, reduce the heat to a low simmer. Keep stirring the mixture continuously for the first 10 minutes. This is crucial to achieving the right texture and preventing the bottom from burning.

5. As the mixture thickens, it will start to pull away from the sides of the pot, indicating the beginning of the Agidi formation. Continue to cook on low heat for an additional 40 minutes, stirring occasionally. During this time, the Agidi will form a jelly-like consistency.

5. To test if the Agidi is ready, take a small amount and cool it slightly. If it solidifies into a firm, jelly-like texture, it's done. If not, continue cooking for a few more minutes, checking the consistency regularly.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Once the Agidi has reached its perfect consistency, remove the pot from heat. Pour the Agidi into the wrapped eko leaves or bowls for shaping. It will take the shape of the container when it cools.

Pulse Nigeria

7. Allow the Agidi to cool at room temperature for about 30 minutes before transferring it to the refrigerator. Let it set for at least 2 hours, or until firm.

8. Once set, invert the Agidi onto a plate, removing the leave or container.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

It can be served as is, or with your choice of accompaniment, such as pepper soup, akara, okra soup, or simply eaten as is.