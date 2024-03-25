Or you have found yourself in a situation where your units suddenly got exhausted and you were stranded? This can be quite an unfortunate situation especially if you need to use electricity and you cannot recharge immediately. So, if you are in any situation described above, This article will help you know how to check your prepaid metre balance.

What is a prepaid metre?

A prepaid metre as the name implies, is an electricity metre that allows users to pay for their electricity usage in advance. This simply means if you are using a prepaid metre, you are allowed to load credit onto your metre, which is then used to power the different electrical appliances in your home, office or any other building.

Using a prepaid metre means you pay for your energy before you use it. In other words, it is a pay-as-you-go form of electricity bill.

Why do people use a prepaid metre?

A lot of customers use prepaid metre because it offers them greater control over their electricity usage and allows them to budget more effectively for their electricity bills.

How to check your prepaid metre balance

Now you understand how a prepaid metre works, here is how to check your prepaid metre balance:

Checking your prepaid metre balance on the metre box.

Checking your prepaid metre balance using a code.

1. How to check your prepaid metre balance on the metre box

One of the most convenient ways to check your prepaid metre balance is by checking the screen on your prepaid metre. For most prepaid metres, the unit balance is always displayed on the screen. This means when you pick it up, you will see your available units displayed on the screen.

For some prepaid metres, you will also notice a blinking red light or a beeping sound when your balance is low and this is a great way to check your prepaid metre balance.

2. How to check your prepaid metre balance using a code

You can also check your prepaid metre balance using a code. This is particularly useful if your metre doesn’t display the balance at first glance on the screen.

To check your prepaid metre balance by using a code;

-Simply type in “009” and press the button that has an arrow on it.

-This code will work if you are using a prepaid metre from Mojec - a company that produces most prepaid metres in Nigeria.

If however, your prepaid metre is from Longi, then the above prepaid metre code will not work if you want to check your prepaid metre balance.

For Longi prepaid metre,

-Type in “801” on your metre and press the 'enter' button to check your prepaid metre balance.

As soon as you type in any of those codes depending on your prepaid metre, and then press enter, your prepaid metre balance will be displayed on your screen.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Question 1: How do I know my prepaid metre balance is low?

You can know if your prepaid metre balance is low if you notice a blinking red light or a beeping sound from your prepaid metre indicating your balance is low. Alternatively, you can check your prepaid metre balance using any of the methods described above and you will have a better idea of if your prepaid metre balance is low

Question 2: What do I do if my prepaid metre balance is low?

If you have noticed that your prepaid metre balance is low, you need to recharge it as soon as possible.

Question 3: Do I get charged a fee for checking my prepaid metre balance?

No, you do not get charged for checking your prepaid metre balance on your prepaid metre.

Question 4: What happens if my prepaid metre balance gets to zero?

Suppose your prepaid metre balance gets to zero, that is, your balance has run out completely. In that case, your electricity supply is automatically disconnected and this will remain that way until you recharge it.