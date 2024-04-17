How to check your NIN on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile

It helps the government identify you and keep your information safe.

Why do I need a NIN?

Think of your NIN as your digital identity card. It helps the government keep track of important information about you, like your name, date of birth, address, and even your fingerprints.

This is important for things like voting, opening a bank account, or getting a driver's license. Basically, having a NIN makes things easier and more secure for you in the long run.

How do I get a NIN?

If you haven't gotten your NIN yet, don't worry! The process is quite straightforward. Here's what you need to do:

Locate an enrollment centre: The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has enrollment centres all over Nigeria. You can find a centre closest to you by visiting the NIMC website (https://nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/) or by dialling *346# and selecting the option for enrollment centres. Gather your documents: You'll need some documents to prove your identity when you visit the enrollment centre. These usually include your birth certificate, National ID card (if you have one), voter's card, or international passport. Enrol and get captured: At the enrollment centre, they'll take your fingerprints, photograph you, and collect some basic information. This whole process shouldn't take too long. Wait for your NIN: Once you're enrolled, it will take some time for your NIN to be processed and sent to you. You might receive it as a plastic card or an SMS message.

How to check your NIN on any network (MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9Mobile)

Alright, so you've (hopefully) gotten your NIN. Now, how do you check it on your phone? The good news is that it's easy and can be done on any network, whether you use MTN, Airtel, Glo, or 9Mobile. Here's how:

1. Dial the USSD Code: On your phone, simply dial *346#. This is the special code for checking your NIN across all Nigerian networks.

2. Follow the prompts: Once you dial the code, you'll see a menu on your phone screen. Select the option to "NIN retrieval."

3. Get your NIN: Your phone will display your 11-digit NIN on the screen. Make sure to write it down or save it somewhere safe for future reference.

There's a fee?

Yes, there is a small fee (around ₦20) for checking your NIN using the USSD code. This fee goes towards the maintenance of the NIN system.

What if I don't have a NIN or haven't registered yet?

No worries! As mentioned earlier, getting your NIN is a simple process. Just follow the steps mentioned in the "How do I get a NIN?" section. Remember, having a NIN is important for many things in Nigeria, so it's best to get registered as soon as possible.

What happens if i don't link my NIN?

As of December 2020, the Nigerian government has made it mandatory to link your NIN to your phone number. If you don't do this, your phone line might be blocked from making calls or using data. Nobody wants that! So, linking your NIN is a simple step to ensure uninterrupted service.

Note: The deadline for linking your NIN can change, so stay updated by checking the official NIMC website (https://nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/) for the latest information.

Having a NIN benefits both you and the country. It helps prevent fraud, makes accessing services easier, and strengthens national security.

So, by getting your NIN and linking it to your phone number, you're not just complying with regulations, you're contributing to a safer and more secure Nigeria.