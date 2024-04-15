How to block Union Bank account and ATM card

Blocking your account and ATM card can prevent further damage and give you peace of mind. Here’s a detailed guide on how to block your Union Bank account and ATM card:

Step 1: Immediate action

If your ATM card is missing or you notice suspicious activity in your account, the first thing to do is,

ADVERTISEMENT

Gather your information

Before proceeding, make sure you have your account details handy. This includes your account number, ATM card number (if available), and any recent transaction details. This information will help verify your identity when you contact the bank.

Step 2: Use the Union Bank mobile app

Pulse Nigeria

Log in

ADVERTISEMENT

First, try to block your ATM card through the Union Bank mobile app. This is the quickest way to secure your account.

Open the Union Bank mobile app on your smartphone.

Log in using your credentials (username and password).

Once logged in, look for the menu option related to card services or security.

Select ‘Card Services’ or a similar option.

Choose ‘Block ATM Card’ from the list of services.

Confirm the block

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ll likely need to select which card you want to block if you have multiple cards linked to your account.

Select your card.

Confirm the block by following the prompts, which might include entering a PIN or password.

Step 3: Call customer service

If you can't use the app or prefer speaking to a person:

Dial Customer Service

ADVERTISEMENT

Call the Union Bank customer service line. You can find the number on the back of your other Union Bank cards, on your bank statements, or online. You can also email Customer Service at customerservice@unionbankng.com.

If you’re using the Union Bank customer service line, dial the number and wait for the prompts. Choose the option for lost or stolen cards or speak to a representative.

Verify your identity

Be prepared to answer security questions to verify your identity. This is for your protection and ensures that no one else is trying to block your card. Provide your account details and any other required information.

Request to block your card

ADVERTISEMENT

Tell the representative that you want to block your ATM card and, if necessary, your account. State clearly what you need – blocking the ATM card, the account, or both.

Step 4: Visit a branch

If you prefer handling things in person or need additional services:

Locate your nearest branch

Find the nearest Union Bank branch. You can use the Union Bank website or mobile app to find branch locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Visit the branch

Go to the branch during business hours. Bring identification and any account information you have. Speak to a bank officer about your situation and request to block your ATM card and account if needed.

Complete any forms

The bank officer might require you to fill out some forms to process your request. Fill these out carefully. Provide all necessary details on the forms. Then, submit the forms to the bank officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 5: Confirm the block

Ask for confirmation

Whether you’ve blocked the card via the app, phone, or in person, make sure you receive confirmation that the block has been activated. Ask for a confirmation number or email. Make sure to keep this confirmation for your records.

Additional Steps

Monitor your account

ADVERTISEMENT

After blocking your card and/or account, keep an eye on your account statements and transactions. Report any further suspicious activity to the bank immediately.

Order a replacement card

If you’ve blocked your ATM card because it was lost or stolen, you’ll need a replacement. You can request this through the mobile app, customer service, or at a branch.

Update automatic payments

If your blocked ATM card was linked to any automatic payments, update these with your new card details once you receive your replacement card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blocking your Union Bank ATM card and account is a straightforward process that can be handled via multiple channels depending on your preference. It’s important to act quickly to secure your financial information. Always ensure you have a confirmation of the block and keep an eye on your account for any further unusual activity.