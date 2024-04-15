ADVERTISEMENT
How to block Union Bank account and ATM card

Anna Ajayi

Blocking your Union Bank ATM card and account is a straightforward process.

How to block Union Bank Account


If you've lost your ATM card or suspect unauthorised use of your Union Bank account, act quickly to protect your finances.

Blocking your account and ATM card can prevent further damage and give you peace of mind. Here’s a detailed guide on how to block your Union Bank account and ATM card:

If your ATM card is missing or you notice suspicious activity in your account, the first thing to do is,

Before proceeding, make sure you have your account details handy. This includes your account number, ATM card number (if available), and any recent transaction details. This information will help verify your identity when you contact the bank.

Union Bank mobile app
Union Bank mobile app
First, try to block your ATM card through the Union Bank mobile app. This is the quickest way to secure your account.

  • Open the Union Bank mobile app on your smartphone.
  • Log in using your credentials (username and password).

Once logged in, look for the menu option related to card services or security.

  • Select ‘Card Services’ or a similar option.
  • Choose ‘Block ATM Card’ from the list of services.
You’ll likely need to select which card you want to block if you have multiple cards linked to your account.

  • Select your card.
  • Confirm the block by following the prompts, which might include entering a PIN or password.

If you can't use the app or prefer speaking to a person:

Call the Union Bank customer service line. You can find the number on the back of your other Union Bank cards, on your bank statements, or online. You can also email Customer Service at customerservice@unionbankng.com.

If you’re using the Union Bank customer service line, dial the number and wait for the prompts. Choose the option for lost or stolen cards or speak to a representative.

Be prepared to answer security questions to verify your identity. This is for your protection and ensures that no one else is trying to block your card. Provide your account details and any other required information.

Tell the representative that you want to block your ATM card and, if necessary, your account. State clearly what you need – blocking the ATM card, the account, or both.

If you prefer handling things in person or need additional services:

Find the nearest Union Bank branch. You can use the Union Bank website or mobile app to find branch locations.

Visit the nearest branch to block your account
Visit the nearest branch to block your account

Go to the branch during business hours. Bring identification and any account information you have. Speak to a bank officer about your situation and request to block your ATM card and account if needed.

The bank officer might require you to fill out some forms to process your request. Fill these out carefully. Provide all necessary details on the forms. Then, submit the forms to the bank officer.

Whether you’ve blocked the card via the app, phone, or in person, make sure you receive confirmation that the block has been activated. Ask for a confirmation number or email. Make sure to keep this confirmation for your records.

After blocking your card and/or account, keep an eye on your account statements and transactions. Report any further suspicious activity to the bank immediately.

If you’ve blocked your ATM card because it was lost or stolen, you’ll need a replacement. You can request this through the mobile app, customer service, or at a branch.

If your blocked ATM card was linked to any automatic payments, update these with your new card details once you receive your replacement card.

Blocking your Union Bank ATM card and account is a straightforward process that can be handled via multiple channels depending on your preference. It’s important to act quickly to secure your financial information. Always ensure you have a confirmation of the block and keep an eye on your account for any further unusual activity.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

