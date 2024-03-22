ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to check your Union Bank account balance

Oghenerume Progress

Checking your Union Bank account balance in Nigeria has never been faster and easier! Follow our step-by-step guide to check your account balance easily.

Check your Union Bank account balance easily [Union Bank]
Check your Union Bank account balance easily [Union Bank]

The world is ever changing and we are now in an era where most tasks can be done with little to no stress especially when it comes to financial transactions.

Recommended articles

Gone are those days when people compulsorily have to go to the bank for something as little as checking their bank account balance. With today's technology, you can do this in the comfort of your home.

Firstly, it is important to note that to check your Union bank account balance simply means you are checking how much money is left in your account at that moment. This means your account balance after your last transaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are several ways to check your Union bank account balance and this can be done whether you have data on your phone or not, or even whether you are using a smartphone or not.

Union bank has made it easy for every customer to be able to check their Union bank account balance wherever and whenever they want to. Here are some ways to check your account balance with union bank;

  • from the Union bank app
  •  Union bank internet banking services
  •  ATM (automated teller machine)
  • POS vendor
  •  USSD Code

One of the most popular ways to check your Union bank account balance is using the Union bank mobile app.

ADVERTISEMENT

To check your Union bank account balance using the mobile app, you will need a smartphone that has the Union bank mobile app already installed. The Union bank app is available for download on the Google PlayStore or iOS store.

You will need to register for online banking so you can get your username and password in order to access the app. You will also need an internet connection i.e data on your phone to check your Union bank account balance while using the mobile app.

If you have all of the above, here is how to check your Union bank account balance on the mobile app;

- Log in to the mobile app using your username and password. This takes you to your dashboard and your account balance will be displayed on the screen.

- If you see “*********” on your dashboard instead, simply click on the 👁️ icon and your Union bank account balance will be displayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

There might be times where you do not have access to the mobile app and you still want to check your Union bank account balance. You can simply do this using Union bank’s internet banking.

To check your Union bank account balance via internet banking, follow these steps;

  • Visit the Union bank website
  • Navigate to 24/7 banking and click the link
  • Click on "Get Started" under Union Online
  • Log in to your internet banking account using your username and password.

Just like the app, as soon as you are logged in, you will see your dashboard that displays your account balances and transaction history.

ADVERTISEMENT

There might be a situation where your phone is switched off, or you are having internet issues and you want to check your Union bank account balance. Luckily, you can easily do so with your Union bank ATM card and this is quite easy to do on your own.

To check your Union bank account balance using an ATM, you will need your ATM card, your 4-digit PIN and of course the automated teller machine itself. You should;

  • Go to any ATM near you.
  • Insert your Union bank ATM card into the machine
  • Enter your 4-digit PIN.
  • Select the language you prefer to use.
  • Choose “Balance Enquiry” or “Check Balance” option from the menu displayed on the screen. This takes you directly to your Union bank account balance.
ADVERTISEMENT

Alternatively, if you do not have an ATM close to you, you can always find Point of Sale (POS) vendors at every corner on the street and they can be used to check your Union bank account balance. You can simply walk up to any POS vendor and tell them you want to check your Union bank account balance.

You will also need your Union bank ATM card and the 4-digit PIN for this. The vendor inserts the card into their POS machine, follows the prompts, gives you the machine to insert your 4-digit PIN and then your Union bank account balance will be displayed. Some POS vendors do not even charge for this.

You can also check your Union bank account balance even if you do not have an ATM card, internet connection or even a smartphone. This can be done using the Union bank USSD code. To check,

- Dial *826# on your mobile phone. You have to dial this code on the SIM that is registered with your Union bank account or else, you will not be able to check your Union bank account balance. Also, if this is the first time you are using the USSD code, you might be charged a fee for it.

ADVERTISEMENT
Union Bank USSD code [Pulse]
Union Bank USSD code [Pulse] Pulse Nigeria

- Follow the prompts on the screen to select the “Check Account Balance” option.

- Enter your Union bank account number when requested and your account balance will be displayed.

There you have it, several ways to check your Union bank account balance. If any of these steps do not work for you, you might need to call Union bank customer care or visit any Union bank branch close to you.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What it means to be a feminist in today’s world

What it means to be a feminist in today’s world

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

How to check your Union Bank account balance

How to check your Union Bank account balance

Top 10 countries where Christianity is illegal or dangerous in 2024 - Nigeria is no 7

Top 10 countries where Christianity is illegal or dangerous in 2024 - Nigeria is no 7

4 ways to know if an egg is fresh without breaking the shell

4 ways to know if an egg is fresh without breaking the shell

'My husband left me for his young mistress, but I still want him back at home'

'My husband left me for his young mistress, but I still want him back at home'

Hermès faces lawsuit for only selling Birkin bags to selected customers

Hermès faces lawsuit for only selling Birkin bags to selected customers

Man gets a new kidney from a pig in groundbreaking surgery

Man gets a new kidney from a pig in groundbreaking surgery

Pernod Ricard Nigeria & Chivas Regal reward trade partners with unforgettable trip to Chivas Brothers Limited in Scotland

Pernod Ricard Nigeria & Chivas Regal reward trade partners with unforgettable trip to Chivas Brothers Limited in Scotland

How to relax your natural hair without using any chemicals

How to relax your natural hair without using any chemicals

Edging can help you prolong sex — what does it mean?

Edging can help you prolong sex — what does it mean?

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wole Soyinka, a literary activist

Wole Soyinka and 6 other Africans who changed the course of history

The secret of sticking one foot out from under the covers is solved [Storyblcks]

When you find it impossible to sleep, this 1 simple trick can help

What's normal or not about your urine colour [MetropolisHealthcare]

Urine Colour: What's normal and when to see a doctor

How to check WAEC result [MySchoolGist]

How to check WAEC result: A comprehensive guide