Gone are those days when people compulsorily have to go to the bank for something as little as checking their bank account balance. With today's technology, you can do this in the comfort of your home.

Firstly, it is important to note that to check your Union bank account balance simply means you are checking how much money is left in your account at that moment. This means your account balance after your last transaction.

How to check Union bank account balance

There are several ways to check your Union bank account balance and this can be done whether you have data on your phone or not, or even whether you are using a smartphone or not.

Union bank has made it easy for every customer to be able to check their Union bank account balance wherever and whenever they want to. Here are some ways to check your account balance with union bank;

from the Union bank app

Union bank internet banking services

ATM (automated teller machine)

POS vendor

USSD Code

1. How to check Union bank account balance from the bank's mobile app

One of the most popular ways to check your Union bank account balance is using the Union bank mobile app.

To check your Union bank account balance using the mobile app, you will need a smartphone that has the Union bank mobile app already installed. The Union bank app is available for download on the Google PlayStore or iOS store.

You will need to register for online banking so you can get your username and password in order to access the app. You will also need an internet connection i.e data on your phone to check your Union bank account balance while using the mobile app.

If you have all of the above, here is how to check your Union bank account balance on the mobile app;

- Log in to the mobile app using your username and password. This takes you to your dashboard and your account balance will be displayed on the screen.

- If you see “*********” on your dashboard instead, simply click on the 👁️ icon and your Union bank account balance will be displayed.

2. How to check Union bank Account balance via internet banking

There might be times where you do not have access to the mobile app and you still want to check your Union bank account balance. You can simply do this using Union bank’s internet banking.

To check your Union bank account balance via internet banking, follow these steps;

Visit the Union bank website

Navigate to 24/7 banking and click the link

Click on "Get Started" under Union Online

Log in to your internet banking account using your username and password.

Just like the app, as soon as you are logged in, you will see your dashboard that displays your account balances and transaction history.

3. How to check Union bank account balance using an ATM

There might be a situation where your phone is switched off, or you are having internet issues and you want to check your Union bank account balance. Luckily, you can easily do so with your Union bank ATM card and this is quite easy to do on your own.

To check your Union bank account balance using an ATM, you will need your ATM card, your 4-digit PIN and of course the automated teller machine itself. You should;

Go to any ATM near you.

Insert your Union bank ATM card into the machine

Enter your 4-digit PIN.

Select the language you prefer to use.

Choose “Balance Enquiry” or “Check Balance” option from the menu displayed on the screen. This takes you directly to your Union bank account balance.

4. How to check Union bank account balance using POS vendors

Alternatively, if you do not have an ATM close to you, you can always find Point of Sale (POS) vendors at every corner on the street and they can be used to check your Union bank account balance. You can simply walk up to any POS vendor and tell them you want to check your Union bank account balance.

You will also need your Union bank ATM card and the 4-digit PIN for this. The vendor inserts the card into their POS machine, follows the prompts, gives you the machine to insert your 4-digit PIN and then your Union bank account balance will be displayed. Some POS vendors do not even charge for this.

5. How to check Union bank account balance via USSD Code

You can also check your Union bank account balance even if you do not have an ATM card, internet connection or even a smartphone. This can be done using the Union bank USSD code. To check,

- Dial *826# on your mobile phone. You have to dial this code on the SIM that is registered with your Union bank account or else, you will not be able to check your Union bank account balance. Also, if this is the first time you are using the USSD code, you might be charged a fee for it.

Pulse Nigeria

- Follow the prompts on the screen to select the “Check Account Balance” option.

- Enter your Union bank account number when requested and your account balance will be displayed.