How to block your Opay account

Oghenerume Progress

Do you need to block your Opay account and you don't know how to go about it? Try these easy and straightforward processes to block your account.

Block Opay account easily [Opay News Today]
Opay is one of Nigeria's leading financial institutions that most people use for services such as money transfers, bill payments, airtime, data, betting, electricity, TV, and other services.

Opay might be just a few years in operation, but it has been touted as reliable and one that has good customer service.

However, some people wish to block their Opay accounts due to one reason or the other.

These reasons might include;

  • A security breach

You might be in a situation where your phone that has your OPay account in it has been stolen or misplaced and you are concerned that the thieves might have access to your Opay account. Or you are in a situation where there is a security breach or unauthorized access into your Opay account and you might need to block it.

  • No longer interested in using Opay

Some people also choose to block their Opay accounts if they no longer want to use this financial institution. They might have just decided to change and use other financial institutions and hence need to block their Opay account.

  • Need a break
Some people also decide to block their Opay accounts if they need some time off. Some people use it as a saving measure where they try to curtail their spending by blocking access to their accounts for a while or they just need a temporary break from their Opay accounts.

If you are in any of the above categories or you have any other reason why you want to block your Opay account, then this article is just for you.

To block your Opay account, follow any of the steps below;

To block your Opay account via phone call you will need to call Contact Opay customer care. The first step to doing this is to contact Opay’s Customer Service by calling any of these numbers - 0700 8888328 or 01 888328 which connects you directly to any Opay customer care representative.

When they respond, tell them you want to block your Opay account and the reason you want to do so.

The customer care representative will ask you for some details such as;

-your Opay account number

-your name

-your phone number

-and your transaction history.

If the Opay customer care representative is convinced that the answers you provided are correct, they will proceed to block your Opay account as requested.

You can also block your Opay account using the Opay app itself. If you suspect fraudulent or suspicious activity on your Opay account, you can easily restrict or block your Opay account.

Here is how to block your Opay account using the app:

  • Login to your Opay app
  • Click on the Customer Service Center or the section that looks like a headset. This takes you to the Customer Service Center.
  • Click on Live Chat and chat with OPay Customer Service to block your Opay account.

You can also restrict your Opay account if you have noticed any suspicious activity on your Opay account. You can do this using the Opay USSD code.

If your Opay ATM card has been misplaced or stolen, simply dial - *955*132# and follow the prompts.

If your phone is misplaced or stolen, simply dial *955*131# and follow the prompts to restrict your Opay account.

Block your Opay account via USSD [Pulse]
If any of the above is not convenient for you, you can decide to block your Opay account by visiting any of their physical addresses spread across Nigeria. Opay might be a bank without physical bank addresses, but they do have physical offices across Nigeria that you can visit to make inquiries or block your Opay account.

Opay offices are in Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Kano, Imo, Aba, Kogi, Port Harcourt, Edo etc. To get the specific addresses for any of these locations, simply login to your Opay app, Navigate to Customer Service Center and click on "Office Addresses".

You can visit any of those addresses close to you and tell them you want to block your Opay account.

As you can see from the above steps, blocking your Opay account is quite easy and you can easily pick any of the above steps if you wish to block your Opay account.

