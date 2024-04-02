Here's how Nigerians can apply for Germany's work Opportunity Card

This initiative is a response to the skilled labour shortage facing the country, with forecasts from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action indicating a potential shortfall of 16 million workers by 2060 due to demographic changes.

Basic requirements and application process

To be eligible for the Chancenkarte, applicants must achieve a minimum score based on a points system, considering factors such as language skills, work experience, age, and connection to Germany​​. Key requirements include:

Language proficiency in German (A1 level) or English (B2 level).

At least two years of vocational training or a university degree.

Sufficient financial means, which can be demonstrated through a contract for a part-time job (up to 20 hours per week)​.

Applicant must score at least six point.

Nigerians can apply for the Chancenkarte starting from 01 June 2024 at the local Foreigners’ Registration Office or the relevant German mission abroad in your country of origin​.

To apply, Nigerians need to prepare essential documents such as your passport and proof of your qualifications and language skills. Applications are submitted to the competent German mission abroad (e.g., the German Embassy or Consulate)​.

Financial requirements

For those applying for the Chancenkarte, proving financial means is a crucial step. Applicants must demonstrate they have enough funds to support themselves (and potentially their family members) while in Germany without relying on public funds. This proof can typically be shown through sufficient bank balances or regular income proofs.

As of 1 January 2023, a blocked account with an assumed annual requirement of €11,208 per person is one standard method of demonstrating these financial means. This type of account restricts monthly withdrawals to ensure applicants have a steady amount available throughout their stay.

Benefits and next steps

The Chancenkarte provides a streamlined path into the German job market, allowing for a one-year search period for suitable employment without the necessity of having a job offer in advance​.

Conclusion

The Chancenkarte represents a significant opportunity for Nigerian professionals looking to expand their career horizons in Germany. It offers a pragmatic approach to job searching in Germany, with the flexibility to work part-time or engage in trial employment. With Germany's commitment to filling its skilled labor gap, the Chancenkarte could be your gateway to a rewarding professional journey in one of Europe’s most dynamic economies.

For more detailed information and to stay updated, please visit the official Chancenkarte website​ here.