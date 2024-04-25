ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 dangerous herbs you should avoid during pregnancy

Anna Ajayi

What's safe for you might not be safe for your growing baby.

Herbs to avoid during pregnancy [SingaporePaincare]
Herbs to avoid during pregnancy [SingaporePaincare]

Herbs can be a delicious way to add flavour to your food, but some can be risky during pregnancy.

Recommended articles

Herbs are powerful, and some herbs can stimulate contractions, which could lead to premature labour. Others might interfere with your hormones or even harm your baby's development.

It's important to remember that what's safe for you might not be safe for your growing baby. A little bit of parsley on your dinner plate is likely okay, but some concentrated herbal teas or supplements can pose a higher risk.

Always consult with your doctor before consuming any herb, even if it's considered generally safe. They can advise you based on your specific health and pregnancy journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's a list of some herbs that are best avoided during pregnancy:

1. Comfrey

Comfrey [Adviicefromtheherblady]
Comfrey [Adviicefromtheherblady] Pulse Nigeria

This herb might seem helpful for wound healing, but it can be toxic to the liver, both for you and your baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Pennyroyal

Pennyroyal [ColonialCreekFarm]
Pennyroyal [ColonialCreekFarm] Pulse Nigeria

This herb was once used to induce abortions, and that's reason enough to steer clear of it during pregnancy.

3. Rue

Rue [TheSpruce]
Rue [TheSpruce] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Rue can cause strong uterine contractions and even miscarriage.

4. St. John's Wort

St John's Wort [VerywellMind]
St John's Wort [VerywellMind] Pulse Nigeria

This popular herb for treating depression can interact with some medications and might not be safe during pregnancy.

5. Goldenseal

ADVERTISEMENT
Goldenseal [Wikipedia]
Goldenseal [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

This potent herb can interfere with your body's ability to absorb certain nutrients.

6. Yohimbe

Yohimbe [HolisticLiving]
Yohimbe [HolisticLiving] Pulse Nigeria

This herb can raise blood pressure, which can be dangerous during pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Liquorice root

Liquorice root [Recipes.net]
Liquorice root [Recipes.net] Pulse Nigeria

Large amounts of liquorice root can lead to high blood pressure in pregnant women.

This list is not exhaustive. If you're unsure about an herb, always check with your doctor before consuming it.

Safe herbs for pregnancy

ADVERTISEMENT

While some herbs are off-limits, there are plenty of safe options to explore during pregnancy. Here are a few suggestions:

  • Ginger: This wonder herb can help soothe nausea and morning sickness.
Ginger [BeBeautiful]
Ginger [BeBeautiful] Pulse Nigeria
  • Peppermint: Peppermint tea can be a refreshing way to settle an upset stomach.
  • Raspberry leaf tea: This tea, traditionally used in the later stages of pregnancy, might help tone the uterus in preparation for childbirth (but always consult your doctor before consuming it).
  • Chamomile: Chamomile tea is known for its relaxing properties and can be a great way to unwind before bed.
  • Thyme, basil, and oregano:
Fresh thyme [MedicalNewsToday]
Fresh thyme [MedicalNewsToday] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
  • These common culinary herbs are generally safe in small amounts when used for cooking.

Note that even safe herbs can sometimes cause unexpected reactions. Start with a small amount and see how you feel before incorporating them regularly into your diet.

READ ALSO:5 African herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast

Your doctor is your partner in your pregnancy journey. Don't hesitate to ask them any questions or concerns you might have regarding herbs or anything else related to your health and your baby's well-being.

You can enjoy the herbs, but prioritise safety by avoiding the ones on the "no-go" list.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 ways to manage period bloating

10 ways to manage period bloating

Here’s why patients treated by female doctors have a better chance of recovery

Here’s why patients treated by female doctors have a better chance of recovery

7 dangerous herbs you should avoid during pregnancy

7 dangerous herbs you should avoid during pregnancy

What happened to the bodies from the Titanic — the poor still suffered

What happened to the bodies from the Titanic — the poor still suffered

Grant’s Crews Night Out: Where were you last Friday? Peek at what you missed

Grant’s Crews Night Out: Where were you last Friday? Peek at what you missed

Never make promises under these 4 situations

Never make promises under these 4 situations

Why commercial aeroplanes don't have parachutes for passengers

Why commercial aeroplanes don't have parachutes for passengers

7 groups of people not allowed by the gov't to adopt children

7 groups of people not allowed by the gov't to adopt children

Items & services you will pay for twice the normal price during rainy season

Items & services you will pay for twice the normal price during rainy season

Experience Moët Hennessy with some of the best drink Vendors in Nigeria

Experience Moët Hennessy with some of the best drink Vendors in Nigeria

What panic attacks are and how to deal with them

What panic attacks are and how to deal with them

Here are 4 reasons men and women communicate differently — these can cause problems

Here are 4 reasons men and women communicate differently — these can cause problems

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Millennial kids were in love with these snacks

Okin biscuits and 9 other snacks millennials loved as children

We should really make a more conscious effort to become more aware of such behaviours [iStock]

How parents, teachers can recognise when a child is being bullied

birthday celebration

It's illegal to publicly celebrate your birthday in this country

Georgetown researchers engage with Nigerian music icons hosted by Jack Rich

Georgetown researchers engage with Nigerian music icons hosted by Jack Rich