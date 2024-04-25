7 dangerous herbs you should avoid during pregnancy

Herbs are powerful, and some herbs can stimulate contractions, which could lead to premature labour. Others might interfere with your hormones or even harm your baby's development.

It's important to remember that what's safe for you might not be safe for your growing baby. A little bit of parsley on your dinner plate is likely okay, but some concentrated herbal teas or supplements can pose a higher risk.

Always consult with your doctor before consuming any herb, even if it's considered generally safe. They can advise you based on your specific health and pregnancy journey.

7 herbs to avoid during pregnancy

Here's a list of some herbs that are best avoided during pregnancy:

1. Comfrey

This herb might seem helpful for wound healing, but it can be toxic to the liver, both for you and your baby.

2. Pennyroyal

This herb was once used to induce abortions, and that's reason enough to steer clear of it during pregnancy.

3. Rue

Rue can cause strong uterine contractions and even miscarriage.

4. St. John's Wort

This popular herb for treating depression can interact with some medications and might not be safe during pregnancy.

5. Goldenseal

This potent herb can interfere with your body's ability to absorb certain nutrients.

6. Yohimbe

This herb can raise blood pressure, which can be dangerous during pregnancy.

7. Liquorice root

Large amounts of liquorice root can lead to high blood pressure in pregnant women.

This list is not exhaustive. If you're unsure about an herb, always check with your doctor before consuming it.

Safe herbs for pregnancy

While some herbs are off-limits, there are plenty of safe options to explore during pregnancy. Here are a few suggestions:

Ginger: This wonder herb can help soothe nausea and morning sickness.

Peppermint: Peppermint tea can be a refreshing way to settle an upset stomach.

Raspberry leaf tea: This tea, traditionally used in the later stages of pregnancy, might help tone the uterus in preparation for childbirth (but always consult your doctor before consuming it).

Chamomile: Chamomile tea is known for its relaxing properties and can be a great way to unwind before bed.

Thyme, basil, and oregano:

These common culinary herbs are generally safe in small amounts when used for cooking.

Note that even safe herbs can sometimes cause unexpected reactions. Start with a small amount and see how you feel before incorporating them regularly into your diet.

Your doctor is your partner in your pregnancy journey. Don't hesitate to ask them any questions or concerns you might have regarding herbs or anything else related to your health and your baby's well-being.

You can enjoy the herbs, but prioritise safety by avoiding the ones on the "no-go" list.

