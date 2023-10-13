ADVERTISEMENT
Detox your body system with these 5 traditional Nigerian herbs

Anna Ajayi

Detox at least once a month for a healthy, toxin-free system.

If you're not familiar with the term “detox”, a shortened form of "detoxing," it's simply the process of removing harmful substances or toxins from your system. More like purging your system of waste.

This is where our traditional Nigerian herbs come in.

These herbs have been used for many generations by our parents, grandparents, and those before them to detoxify the body, making these natural, God-given herbs time-tested and trusted.

Here are a few of them:

Dongoyaro, also known as neem is a detoxifying remedy that many Nigerian children are familiar with, as it was forced down our throats by our parents to cure malaria. Although very bitter, neem is known for its many health benefits, mainly due to its antibacterial and antifungal properties.

To detoxify with neem, you can make neem tea. Simply boil a few neem leaves, let it steep, and sip on this bitter yet beneficial herbal tea.

Bitter leaves are rightly named for their intensely bitter taste, but don't be put off by that. A typical African mum would say, the most bitter herbs are the healthiest.

Bitter leaves may not have the most pleasant taste but washing and just drinking the bitter liquid without any additives have proven to be highly effective at detoxifying our system.

If you have a sweet tooth and are only accustomed to sweets, you might need to watch out for this one, as it’s called bitter leaf for a reason.

Moringa's nutrient content consists of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that aid detoxification. You can prepare moringa leaves by either drying and grinding them into a powder or by boiling and drinking as tea. You can also decide to mix it into your meals for an extra detox boost.

Zobo, also known as hibiscus tea, is a healthy detoxifying herbal drink. It is loaded with antioxidants that help remove toxins from your body.

To prepare zobo detox tea, rinse a desired amount of dried zobo leaves and boil them in water. For extra flavour, add some ginger and pineapple. Set it down, let it cool and enjoy.

Scent leaf is known for its aromatic scent, hence the name. It aids in digestion and helps remove toxins from the body. You can make a scent leaf detox tea by boiling a few leaves and sipping it after meals. It's that simple. And, it has proven to be an effective way to support the body's natural detox processes as well.

Now that you know about these Nigerian herbs, their benefits and how to prepare them, give your body the much-needed detox it deserves.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

