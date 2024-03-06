ADVERTISEMENT
7 herbs women can take for fertility boost

Anna Ajayi

Each of these seven herbs has its potential benefits.

Herbs for fertility [AmericanPregnancy]
Fertility can be a sensitive topic for many, and finding natural ways to support reproductive health is a priority for some.

Across Africa, traditional medicine has long utilised herbs to enhance fertility and support overall reproductive health. Here, we take a look at seven herbs that women can consider for increased fertility.

Note that, before trying any new supplement, especially when it comes to fertility, one must consult with a doctor.

Vitex, also known as Chasteberry, is a widely used traditional African medicine. It's believed to balance hormones related to the menstrual cycle, improve symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), and enhance fertility. Vitex is thought to work by regulating the pituitary gland, which in turn can normalise ovulation.

Red Clover [Thinkingcountry]
Red Clover is another herb used globally for its potential fertility benefits. It is rich in isoflavones, a type of plant estrogen that may improve fertility. Red Clover is believed to help improve circulation, which can support a healthy uterine lining, and its estrogen-like effects might also help regulate menstrual cycles.

Maca Root [BetterHomes]
Maca Root is said to improve libido, enhance energy, and balance hormones in both women and men. For women, particularly, Maca Root may help improve menstrual regularity and ovulation.

Shatavari [Saraswati]
Shatavar is also used in African herbal practices for female fertility. This herb is believed to support the reproductive system, regulate menstrual cycles, and improve ovulation. It's often recommended for women who are trying to conceive, as it's thought to nourish the womb and enhance fertility.

African Potato [ScienceDirect]
The African Potato is a tuber native to South Africa, known for its high sterol and sterolin content. These compounds are believed to modulate the immune system, reduce inflammation, and possibly support ovarian and uterine health, thereby potentially aiding in fertility.

Fadogia agrestis is a plant native to Nigeria and other parts of West Africa. It's traditionally used for various medicinal purposes, including fertility enhancement. While research is limited, some believe that compounds in Fadogia agrestis may support hormonal balance and reproductive health.

Also known as the Candle Bush, Senna alata is used in some African countries for its antimicrobial properties. Though it's more commonly used for skin conditions, some traditional medicine practitioners also recommend it for female reproductive health, including fertility. The belief is that its overall health benefits also extend to supporting fertility.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

