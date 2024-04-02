The Forbes' list featured 14 celebrities who have not only achieved incredible success in their respective fields but have also amassed tremendous wealth - but we will be listing the top 10.
Forbes reveals 2024's top 10 celebrity billionaires in the world
Forbes has recently published a list of celebrity billionaires for the year 2024.
The individuals come from diverse backgrounds such as filmmaking, sports, and entrepreneurship.
Richest celebrities in the world
1. George Lucas: $5.5 billion
Topping the charts is George Lucas, the mastermind behind the beloved Star Wars universe. Lucasfilm, his production company, was the key driver behind his wealth which came from the massive sale to Disney in 2012.
2. Steven Spielberg: $4.8 billion
Spielberg, a pioneer in the world of cinema, isn't just a masterful filmmaker; he's also a shrewd businessman. His early gamble of taking movie gross percentages instead of salaries proved to be a genius move, solidifying his place among the richest celebrities. He also gets a share of every ticket sold at the Universal Studios theme park.
3. Michael Jordan: $3.2 billion
The iconic basketball star, Michael Jordan, transcends the sports world when it comes to finances. His billion-dollar fortune stems not just from his legendary career but also from his brand partnerships, particularly the famous Air Jordan line, and his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.
4. Oprah Winfrey: $2.8 billion
Oprah Winfrey's story is one of incredible resilience and business savvy. From her humble beginnings as a TV reporter, this media mogul has leveraged her talk show platform to build a vast media empire encompassing real estate, production, and strategic investments.
5. Jay-Z: $2.5 billion
Jay-Z, a pioneer in hip-hop, has proven his influence extends beyond music. His shrewd investments in luxury brands like Armand de Brignac champagne, Uber, and cognac brand D'Usse have propelled him to billionaire status.
6. Kim Kardashian: $1.7 billion
Kim Kardashian is a prime example of leveraging fame into a billion-dollar fortune. Her beauty and clothing lines, particularly Skims, have seen immense success, makes her a savvy entrepreneur.
7. Peter Jackson: $1.5 billion
Peter Jackson, the visionary director behind the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises, has a unique path to riches. A significant portion of his wealth comes from his visual effects company, Weta Digital's, successful sale of assets.
8. Tyler Perry: $1.4 billion
Tyler Perry's decades-long career in entertainment has been incredibly lucrative. Creating and starring in a multitude of TV shows, movies, and stage plays has brought him immense wealth and cemented his place in the movie industry.
9. Rihanna: $1.4 billion
Rihanna is a force to be reckoned with, not just in the music scene but also in the world of business. Her ventures, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty show her entrepreneurial spirit and have made her a billionaire.
10. Tiger Woods: $1.3 billion
Tiger Woods is one of the few athletes to achieve billionaire status while still actively competing. His incredible golfing career, particularly his endorsement deals with Nike, has significantly contributed to his wealth.
It's interesting to note that Taylor Swift's world tour in 2023 launched her into billionaire status with $1.1 Billion, she was 14th on Forbes celebrity billionaire list. From smart investments to leveraging fame, these celebs have transformed their talents into billion-dollar empires.
