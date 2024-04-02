ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Forbes reveals 2024's top 10 celebrity billionaires in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

Forbes has recently published a list of celebrity billionaires for the year 2024.

The world's top celebrity billionaires
The world's top celebrity billionaires

The Forbes' list featured 14 celebrities who have not only achieved incredible success in their respective fields but have also amassed tremendous wealth - but we will be listing the top 10.

Recommended articles

The individuals come from diverse backgrounds such as filmmaking, sports, and entrepreneurship.

ADVERTISEMENT
Filmmaker George Lucas is the richest celebrity in the world [pinterest]
Filmmaker George Lucas is the richest celebrity in the world [pinterest] Michael Tran/Getty Images

Topping the charts is George Lucas, the mastermind behind the beloved Star Wars universe. Lucasfilm, his production company, was the key driver behind his wealth which came from the massive sale to Disney in 2012.

Steven Spielberg is the second richest celebrity in the world [Businessinsider]
Steven Spielberg is the second richest celebrity in the world [Businessinsider] The legendary director dropped out in 1968. But decades later, he returned to finish up his remaining credits and get his degree. He submitted "Schindler's List," which won seven Oscars, as one of his student films for a course. It passed. Business Insider USA

Spielberg, a pioneer in the world of cinema, isn't just a masterful filmmaker; he's also a shrewd businessman. His early gamble of taking movie gross percentages instead of salaries proved to be a genius move, solidifying his place among the richest celebrities. He also gets a share of every ticket sold at the Universal Studios theme park.

ADVERTISEMENT
Michael Jordan is the 3rd richest celebrity in the world [Hightarget]
Michael Jordan is the 3rd richest celebrity in the world [Hightarget] As an NCAA player, Jordan was a student at the University of North Carolina. After he got drafted in 1984, he still took classes and graduated in 1986. Business Insider USA

The iconic basketball star, Michael Jordan, transcends the sports world when it comes to finances. His billion-dollar fortune stems not just from his legendary career but also from his brand partnerships, particularly the famous Air Jordan line, and his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets.

Oprah Winfrey is one of the richest celebs in the world [Getty Images]
Oprah Winfrey is one of the richest celebs in the world [Getty Images] Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Oprah Winfrey's story is one of incredible resilience and business savvy. From her humble beginnings as a TV reporter, this media mogul has leveraged her talk show platform to build a vast media empire encompassing real estate, production, and strategic investments.

Jay-Z [BusinessInsider]
Jay-Z [BusinessInsider] Jay-Z and Beyonc also appear to have received a Cybertruck, which they quickly wrapped in matte black. The makeover even received Tesla CEO Elon Musk's seal of approval. Business Insider USA

Jay-Z, a pioneer in hip-hop, has proven his influence extends beyond music. His shrewd investments in luxury brands like Armand de Brignac champagne, Uber, and cognac brand D'Usse have propelled him to billionaire status.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kim Kardashian visits a SKKN by KIM holiday pop-up store in 2022.Stefanie Keenan / Contributor / Getty Images
Kim Kardashian visits a SKKN by KIM holiday pop-up store in 2022.Stefanie Keenan / Contributor / Getty Images Business Insider USA

Kim Kardashian is a prime example of leveraging fame into a billion-dollar fortune. Her beauty and clothing lines, particularly Skims, have seen immense success, makes her a savvy entrepreneur.

Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson [Theindependent]
Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson [Theindependent] AFP

Peter Jackson, the visionary director behind the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises, has a unique path to riches. A significant portion of his wealth comes from his visual effects company, Weta Digital's, successful sale of assets.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tyler Perry [Getty]
Tyler Perry [Getty] Business Insider USA

Tyler Perry's decades-long career in entertainment has been incredibly lucrative. Creating and starring in a multitude of TV shows, movies, and stage plays has brought him immense wealth and cemented his place in the movie industry.

Rihanna is a billionaire [entrepreneur]
Rihanna is a billionaire [entrepreneur] While many of us might say "Ri-YAWN-a," she says it's "Ri-ANNA." She explained how to say it on "Showbiz Tonight." Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

Rihanna is a force to be reckoned with, not just in the music scene but also in the world of business. Her ventures, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty show her entrepreneurial spirit and have made her a billionaire.

Tiger Woods is seen in apparel featuring the Sun Day Red logo.Ben Jared/Getty Images
Tiger Woods is seen in apparel featuring the Sun Day Red logo.Ben Jared/Getty Images Business Insider USA

Tiger Woods is one of the few athletes to achieve billionaire status while still actively competing. His incredible golfing career, particularly his endorsement deals with Nike, has significantly contributed to his wealth.

It's interesting to note that Taylor Swift's world tour in 2023 launched her into billionaire status with $1.1 Billion, she was 14th on Forbes celebrity billionaire list. From smart investments to leveraging fame, these celebs have transformed their talents into billion-dollar empires.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 Sex Positions to Stimulate Her G-Spot

Why You Should Try Anal Fingering Before Anal Sex

Why You Should Try Anal Fingering Before Having Anal Sex

Do You Have A Spider Bite? These 7 Photos Can Help You Tell

10 Sex Positions for Super-Deep Penetration