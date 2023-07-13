Breaking news:
Top 5 coldest countries in the world

Oghenerume Progress

Ever wondered what country is the coldest when it comes to winter climates?

In case you are wondering, here are the top five coldest countries in the world, where icy winds and snow-covered landscapes are part of everyday life.

Spanning across Eurasia, Russia holds the title of being the coldest inhabited country on Earth. With a significant portion of its territory located in the Arctic and subarctic regions, Russia experiences bone-chilling winters.

The northeastern Siberian town of Oymyakon holds the record for the coldest inhabited place, where temperatures can drop below -50 degrees Celsius (-58 degrees Fahrenheit). Despite these extreme conditions, the Russian people have adapted, utilizing technologies and practices to combat the cold and continue their daily lives.

For those thinking of Japa, it is important to note that Canada ranks high when it comes to how cold it gets. This second-largest country in the world boasts diverse geographical features, including vast tundra, frozen lakes, and polar regions.

In Canada, the northern territories of Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut experience severe winters with temperatures regularly falling below -30 degrees Celsius (-22 degrees Fahrenheit). Cities like Yellowknife and Iqaluit endure long, freezing winters.

However, Canadians embrace their cold climate by participating in activities such as ice hockey, skiing, and ice fishing, showcasing their resilience and love for winter sports.

Greenland is an island, located between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans. In Greenland, the ice sheet covers over 80% of the country, creating an otherworldly landscape.

The coastal areas witness milder temperatures, averaging around -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) in winter, while the interior can reach bone-chilling extremes below -30 degrees Celsius (-22 degrees Fahrenheit).

Despite the harsh conditions, Greenland's Inuit population has thrived for centuries, adapting its lifestyle to the unique challenges posed by the cold.

Nestled between Russia and China, Mongolia experiences long, bitterly cold winters. The country's high altitude and rugged terrain contribute to its frigid climate, with temperatures plummeting to -40 degrees Celsius (-40 degrees Fahrenheit) in certain regions.

Despite these extreme weather conditions, Nomadic herders in Mongolia have developed a deep connection with nature and honed survival skills to withstand the country's severe winters.

Traditional dwellings called gers, or yurts, provide insulation against the cold, while herders rely on their livestock and resources to sustain themselves through the icy season.

Although Iceland's name may evoke images of glaciers and ice, its coastal location near the Gulf Stream brings relatively milder winters compared to its Arctic counterparts.

However, the interior highlands experience colder temperatures, with winter averages ranging from -5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit) to -15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit).

Despite the cold, Iceland's geothermal energy sources provide warmth and hot water to its inhabitants. The country's unique landscapes, including volcanoes, geysers, and hot springs, offer a stark contrast to the icy environment.

In addition to these countries, there is also Finland, Kazakhstan, Norway and Sweden which also rank high when it comes to coldest countries. Now you know the coldest countries in the world, which of them would you love to visit?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

