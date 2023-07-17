These 5 countries are the hottest in the world

The nations on this list experience some of the hottest climates on Earth, where heat waves are a constant companion and the sun reigns supreme.

Here are the top five hottest countries in the world:

Kuwait

This country is located in the Middle East, specifically in the heart of the Arabian Peninsula.

Kuwait is one of the hottest countries in the world and features an arid desert landscape and minimal rainfall.

In this country, temperatures regularly soar above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) during the summer months.

Iraq

Iraq is also one of the hottest countries in the world which comes as no surprise since it shares borders with Kuwait.

Just like its neighbouring country, Iraq experiences scorching temperatures with a climate that is predominantly desert-like.

Cities like Basra and Baghdad witness sweltering summers, where temperatures regularly exceed 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit).

The extreme heat poses challenges for both the population and the infrastructure, requiring innovative cooling strategies to cope with these harsh conditions.

Saudi Arabia

As the largest country in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is known for its vast deserts and sweltering heat.

The country experiences searing temperatures, particularly in regions like Riyadh and Jeddah, where the mercury often surpasses 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

The Saudi Arabian climate demands extensive cooling systems and adaptations to enable the smooth running of everyday life in this extreme environment.

Iran

Iran's diverse landscape encompasses both desert and mountainous regions, but it is the desert areas that contribute to its reputation as one of the hottest countries on Earth.

Cities like Ahvaz and Bandar Mahshahr are known for their record-breaking temperatures. In fact, Ahvaz holds the distinction of having recorded one of the highest temperatures ever on the planet, reaching a blistering 54 degrees Celsius (129 degrees Fahrenheit) in 2017.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Before you think of relocating to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it is important to note that in addition to its luxurious cities, stunning architecture, and high-end tourism, this place has an incredibly hot climate.

Cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi experience scorching temperatures, with summer days often surpassing 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

To combat the heat, the UAE has implemented various innovative cooling systems, such as air-conditioned bus stops and pedestrian walkways.

In addition to these five countries, there are also Tunisia, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Libya, Sudan, Algeria, and Oman which have very hot cities in terms of their average temperature.

With the effect of climate change, there are even projections that these countries might even get hotter and definitely not in a cool way.