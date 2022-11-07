Similarities and differences in marriage traditions in Nigeria

1) Wine-carrying

The wine-carrying ceremony, where the bride must find her groom, who is hiding among the guests, is the principal ceremonial performance of an Igbo wedding. She finds him, kneels, and gives him a cup of wine to drink.

Once he's done drinking, he puts money in the cup and gets her on her feet. Other ethnic groups do not practice this ceremony.

2) Attires

The dressing is a big difference in various Nigerian marriage traditions. The Igbo grooms typically dress in a crimson-red cap and a fabric known as Isiagu that features a lion's head.

The color of the hat and lion head is a symbol of Igbo culture. Yoruba wear Aso-ofi and lace. A typical Yoruba groom will wear an Agbada.

3) Prostrating

Igbo grooms often kneel, whereas Yoruba grooms typically prostrate. Prostrating is often done during the Yoruba traditional wedding to show respect and reverence to older family members, generally to the bride's family.

Below are some similarities between marriage traditions in Nigeria;

1) Bride price

A bride's price or dowry is frequently presented by the groom's family in advance of the wedding as a symbol of respect to the bride's parents. The bride's family receives gifts from the groom's family as a token of gratitude for the important role her family played in her upbringing, such as cash, furniture, food, or physical property.

2) Double wedding ceremonies