Similarities and differences in marriage traditions in Nigeria

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

Nigeria is a culturally diversified country with various ethnic backgrounds and admirable cultural practices.

Marriage traditions in Nigeria
Marriage traditions in Nigeria

There are lots of differences and similarities between marriage traditions in Nigeria, and I'm going to introduce you to some differences between them;

The wine-carrying ceremony, where the bride must find her groom, who is hiding among the guests, is the principal ceremonial performance of an Igbo wedding. She finds him, kneels, and gives him a cup of wine to drink.

Once he's done drinking, he puts money in the cup and gets her on her feet. Other ethnic groups do not practice this ceremony.

The dressing is a big difference in various Nigerian marriage traditions. The Igbo grooms typically dress in a crimson-red cap and a fabric known as Isiagu that features a lion's head.

The color of the hat and lion head is a symbol of Igbo culture. Yoruba wear Aso-ofi and lace. A typical Yoruba groom will wear an Agbada.

Isi agu
Isi agu
Aso oke or Aso ofi
Aso oke or Aso ofi

Igbo grooms often kneel, whereas Yoruba grooms typically prostrate. Prostrating is often done during the Yoruba traditional wedding to show respect and reverence to older family members, generally to the bride's family.

Prostrating is a marriage tradition in Yoruba
Prostrating is a marriage tradition in Yoruba

Below are some similarities between marriage traditions in Nigeria;

A bride's price or dowry is frequently presented by the groom's family in advance of the wedding as a symbol of respect to the bride's parents. The bride's family receives gifts from the groom's family as a token of gratitude for the important role her family played in her upbringing, such as cash, furniture, food, or physical property.

The traditional and religious wedding ceremonies are integral to Nigerian marriage celebrations, which symbolize blessing the couple both in front of God and traditionally.

Oluwatumininu Dunmade is a witty writer who loves to engage her readers.

Peculiarities of names in Yoruba culture

Peculiarities of names in Yoruba culture

Similarities and differences in marriage traditions in Nigeria

Similarities and differences in marriage traditions in Nigeria

6 common s*xually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common s*xually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

This is why you keep having boils repeatedly

This is why you keep having boils repeatedly

CANDO! Nigeria hosts its second paint, sip, and plant event

CANDO! Nigeria hosts its second paint, sip, and plant event

Bella Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world, a scientific study reveals

Bella Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world, a scientific study reveals

The best-dressed celebrities at Black Panther II Nigerian premiere

The best-dressed celebrities at Black Panther II Nigerian premiere

Tiwa Savage's latest picture is proof she is one of the most beautiful women in Nigeria

Tiwa Savage's latest picture is proof she is one of the most beautiful women in Nigeria

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

