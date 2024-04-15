ADVERTISEMENT
3 ways to remove bitterness from garden eggs

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

African garden egg, also known as the African eggplant, is a type of eggplant that is widely consumed in many parts of West Africa.

Garden eggs [my Africa Caribbean]
Garden eggs [my Africa Caribbean]

It is small, usually white or green, and resembles a large egg in shape, which is likely how it got its name. Garden eggs are a staple in African diets and are valued for their ability to be incorporated into various dishes.

However, Some garden eggs can be bitter, and reducing the bitterness from garden eggs, or figuring out which ones might be bitter before cooking, involves a few tips and techniques:

  1. Color and Size: Typically, younger, smaller garden eggs are less bitter than their larger, more mature counterparts. Opting for firm and vibrant colors (usually bright white or green) might help in choosing less bitter varieties.
  2. Skin Texture: Smooth-skinned garden eggs are often less bitter compared to those with wrinkles or blemishes.
  1. Salting: One common method to reduce bitterness is salting. Cut the garden eggs into slices or the desired shape and sprinkle them generously with salt. Let them sit for about 30 minutes to an hour. The salt helps draw out the bitter juices. Afterward, rinse the garden eggs thoroughly under cold water to remove the salt and the extracted bitter juices.
  2. Soaking in water: Soaking sliced garden eggs in salted water can also help reduce bitterness. This method is similar to salting but can be a bit milder on the vegetable's texture. After soaking for about 30 minutes, rinse the pieces before cooking.
  3. Blanching: Blanching involves boiling the garden eggs briefly and then plunging them into icy water. This can help reduce their bitterness and soften them slightly, making them easier to cook.
  • Combining with other flavors: Cooking garden eggs with strong flavors and spices can help mask residual bitterness. Ingredients like tomatoes, onions, garlic, and herbs can complement and offset the bitterness.

Using these tips can help you enjoy garden eggs in various dishes without a strong bitter taste.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

