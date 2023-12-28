ADVERTISEMENT
Guinness World Record for Longest Cooking Marathon broken again

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Mama D, a Ugandan chef, broke the record set by the Irish chef, Alan Fisher in November.

Guinness World Record for Longest Cooking Marathon broken again
Guinness World Record for Longest Cooking Marathon broken again [Image source: Yalelo]

Mama D, a Ugandan chef broke the record on Thursday, 28 December 2023, cooking for more than 119 hours, 57 minutes, a record set by the Irish chef, Alan Fisher in November.

Mama D, who is still cooking, plans to cook till the new year. If she succeeds, she would have cooked non-stop for 9 days.

At the time, Fisher, the Irish chef, had broken the record set by Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci who cooked for 93 hours, 11 minutes in May this year.

Baci’s shattering of the record this year immediately shut it to new heights of fame, with multiple chefs looking to break the record. At the time, Baci had received massive support from celebrities, influencers and politicians with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and the music sensation Tiwa Savage all dropping at the location in Lagos to show support. All through that weekend in May, Baci rose to the top of the Twitter trend table in the country.

Since breaking the record, Baci has attained new heights of fame, landing huge endorsements with brands like Gino and Woodsscope, a Nigerian kitchen appliances and accessories manufacturing company.

Though Mama D, the Uganda chef, has broken Fisher's record, her status as the Longest Cooking Marathon record holder will not be official until she is certified by the Guinness World Record, the organisation that has been in charge of conferring certificates to record holders since its inception in 1955.

