ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Hilda Baci's cookathon record broken by Irish chef Alan Fisher

Temi Iwalaiye

Alan Fisher, owner and chef of a Japanese restaurant, has broken two Guinness World Records in cooking and baking.

Hilda Baci's cookathon record has finally been broken [irishindependent]
Hilda Baci's cookathon record has finally been broken [irishindependent]

Recommended articles

Fisher claimed the longest cooking marathon (individual) at 119 hours 57 minutes, more than 24 hours longer than the previous record held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci.

He also set the longest baking marathon (individual) at 47 hours 21 minutes, a record holder Wendy Sandner had set at 31 hours 16 minutes. Fisher took both attempts back to back, working in the kitchen for over 160 hours with just over a day of rest.

Alan got the idea after working long hours at the 'I Love Ireland Festival in Tokyo' and decided to break the existing Guinness World Records by participating in cooking and baking marathons.

ADVERTISEMENT

He chose to make four types of soda bread and cook traditional Irish dishes for the baking challenge. The 48-hour baking event began on September 25 and ended on September 27, with 487 loaves of soda bread baked, averaging ten loaves per hour.

He prepared classic Irish cuisines like chowder, Irish stew, and bacon and cabbage. After finishing on Monday, 120 hours later, he captured the attention of the locals and brought in a steady stream of patrons to the restaurant who were to eat the food in accordance to Guinness guidelines.

Volunteers confirmed that he was adhering to the Guinness World Record guidelines, which limited his daily break to two hours. His activities in the kitchen were broadcast live by TSK (Yamanashi Central Television).

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of cervical cancer

5 lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of cervical cancer

Hilda Baci's cookathon record broken by Irish chef Alan Fisher

Hilda Baci's cookathon record broken by Irish chef Alan Fisher

Celebrate the Culinary Riches of Africa: African food, drinks festival Abuja

Celebrate the Culinary Riches of Africa: African food, drinks festival Abuja

3 ways to attain pink lips with sugar

3 ways to attain pink lips with sugar

Odion Ighalo: Check out the 5 most expensive Hublot watches owned by the Nigerian billionaire footballer

Odion Ighalo: Check out the 5 most expensive Hublot watches owned by the Nigerian billionaire footballer

Overhyped and overpriced Lagos restaurants? Not these 5 affordable gems on the mainland

Overhyped and overpriced Lagos restaurants? Not these 5 affordable gems on the mainland

Steal 7 of Temi Otedola's beauty secrets as seen on her TikTok vlogs

Steal 7 of Temi Otedola's beauty secrets as seen on her TikTok vlogs

Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat

Transform your beauty makeup routine with Face Coat

5 budget-friendly Nike sneakers every man needs in their closet

5 budget-friendly Nike sneakers every man needs in their closet

How to get an American accent in 10 days: A step-by-step guide

How to get an American accent in 10 days: A step-by-step guide

5 relatable experiences when you live alone for the first time

5 relatable experiences when you live alone for the first time

Does gari consumption affect your eyesight? Separating fact from fiction

Does gari consumption affect your eyesight? Separating fact from fiction

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best and worst Nigerian airlines [ibomair/arise]

7 Nigerian airlines with most flight delays and 3 that stick to schedule

Teas that calm you down and lower blood pressure [shuttershock]

5 teas that will instantly calm you, relieve stress & reduce blood pressure

The phallic-looking creature [Mongabay]

The 'penis snake' and 9 other weird animals you never knew existed

Vegan Steak [Seitansociety]

5 fruits and veggies that almost taste like meat