African presidents and leaders invited to King Charles III's coronation

Temi Iwalaiye

Many African countries are part of the British Commonwealth and their political and traditional leaders will be attending the Coronation of King Charles III.

Many members of the commonwealth are Africans [Instagram/royalfamily]
For Saturday's coronation of King Charles, many African leaders are in London.

Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute will represent President Paul Biya at the coronation where only 2,000 were invited.

King Charles III with Otumfuo Osei Tutu III and wife [Ghanaweb]
After the UK put sanctions on Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be the first Zimbabwean head of state to travel to London in more than 20 years.

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger will attend the royal ceremony on behalf of French-speaking nations. Tiémoko Meyliet Koné, deputy of the President of Côte d'Ivoire will attend on his behalf.

African leaders like Paul Kagame of Rwanda, King Mswati III of Eswatini, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia will be there. George Weah of Liberia will also be there.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

