5 surprising sources of protein

Proteins are essential nutrients for the human body. They are one of the building blocks of body tissue and can also serve as a fuel source. Protein is shown to support metabolism by increasing your energy expenditure, or the number of calories that you burn throughout the day.

As a fuel, proteins provide as much energy density as carbohydrates.

1) Cashew Nuts

Cashews are low in sugar, high in fiber, high in heart-healthy lipids, and, most importantly, high in plant protein. Cashew nuts have 18 grams of protein per 100 grams.

Cashews are a quick and easy way to increase your protein consumption. Cashews contain both protein and fiber, which help you feel fuller for longer.

2) Green leafy vegetables

Protein is a crucial component for body growth, and leafy greens include it. Although animal foods have the highest protein content, several vegetables also have a high protein content. Spinach, broccoli, and Chinese cabbage are examples of leafy greens.

3) Soybeans

Soybeans are a seed-bearing legume that grows in pods. Soybeans and their food derivatives are a superior protein source for people following a strict vegetarian diet since they are a good source of high quality protein, which most other legumes lack.

4) Peanut butter

Peanut butter is a food paste or spread produced from dry-roasted peanuts that have been crushed. Salt, sweeteners, and emulsifiers are frequent additions that change the taste or texture of the product.

Peanut butter is high in heart-healthy fats and protein, making it an excellent choice for those trying to increase their protein intake. Peanut butter includes up to 8 grams of protein and 2 to 3 grams of fiber in a 2-tablespoon serving.

5) Yoghurt

Yogurt is a dairy product made from the fermentation of milk by bacteria. It's incredibly nutritious, and eating it on a daily basis can help with a range of health problems. Yogurt is a great source of protein (227 grams) and contains roughly 12 grams of protein per 8 ounces.

It also contains important calcium and is vitamin D enhanced. If you eat Greek yogurt, a particularly thick version that has been strained, the fullness-promoting benefits of yogurt are much stronger.

It has 20 grams of protein per 7 ounces, which is more than ordinary yogurt (200 grams).