5 surprising sources of protein

Proteins are essential nutrients for the human body, they are one of the building blocks of body tissue and can also serve as a fuel source.

Protein is important for the body because a high-protein diet has major benefits for weight loss and metabolic health.

Proteins are essential nutrients for the human body. They are one of the building blocks of body tissue and can also serve as a fuel source. Protein is shown to support metabolism by increasing your energy expenditure, or the number of calories that you burn throughout the day.

As a fuel, proteins provide as much energy density as carbohydrates.

1) Cashew Nuts

Cashews are low in sugar, high in fiber, high in heart-healthy lipids, and, most importantly, high in plant protein. Cashew nuts have 18 grams of protein per 100 grams.

Cashews are a quick and easy way to increase your protein consumption. Cashews contain both protein and fiber, which help you feel fuller for longer.

2) Green leafy vegetables

Protein is a crucial component for body growth, and leafy greens include it. Although animal foods have the highest protein content, several vegetables also have a high protein content. Spinach, broccoli, and Chinese cabbage are examples of leafy greens.

3) Soybeans

Soybeans are a seed-bearing legume that grows in pods. Soybeans and their food derivatives are a superior protein source for people following a strict vegetarian diet since they are a good source of high quality protein, which most other legumes lack.

4) Peanut butter

Peanut butter is a food paste or spread produced from dry-roasted peanuts that have been crushed. Salt, sweeteners, and emulsifiers are frequent additions that change the taste or texture of the product.

Peanut butter is high in heart-healthy fats and protein, making it an excellent choice for those trying to increase their protein intake. Peanut butter includes up to 8 grams of protein and 2 to 3 grams of fiber in a 2-tablespoon serving.

5) Yoghurt

Yogurt is a dairy product made from the fermentation of milk by bacteria. It's incredibly nutritious, and eating it on a daily basis can help with a range of health problems. Yogurt is a great source of protein (227 grams) and contains roughly 12 grams of protein per 8 ounces.

It also contains important calcium and is vitamin D enhanced. If you eat Greek yogurt, a particularly thick version that has been strained, the fullness-promoting benefits of yogurt are much stronger.

It has 20 grams of protein per 7 ounces, which is more than ordinary yogurt (200 grams).

