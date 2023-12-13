5 places where people walk around naked and it's completely normal

Whether it is the beach, outdoors or at an event, most people have at least a piece of clothing on.

However, there are certain places where people walk around naked and no one bats an eyelid because almost everyone does it. These are not villages that are yet to adopt wearing clothes but places where people choose to go nude all day.

Here are five places where people walk around naked and it's completely normal;

1. Wreck Beach, Vancouver, Canada

In Canada, Vancouver specifically, there is a beach - Wreck beach, where everyone walks around naked. Here, people can soak up the sun, swim, and engage in recreational activities without bothering themselves with any form of clothing, not even beachwear.

2. Praia do Pinho, Brazil

On the southern coast of Brazil, there is another nude beach called Praia do Pinho. This nude beach serves as a great retreat for nudists, and people walk around naked without any form of judgement.

3. Hidden Beach Resort, Mexico

In Mexico, the Hidden Beach Resort is another place where people walk around naked and it is completely normal. This resort offers a luxurious nudist experience, with clothing-optional pools, gourmet dining, and a range of activities, all of which can be done naked.

4. Suomenlinna Island, Finland

In Finland, Suomenlinna Island is another place where people walk around naked in what is commonly known as a nude sauna. Here, locals and visitors alike come together to experience the relaxation of communal nudity in saunas.

5. Cap d'Agde, France

Known as the "Naked City," Cap d'Agde in France is a naturist village that goes beyond just beaches. This place has nudist campgrounds, resorts, and various events, and it is a haven for those looking to fully embrace a clothing-free lifestyle.

Over the years, these places have offered a unique opportunity for many people to cast aside societal norms and bask in the acceptance and celebration of the human body.