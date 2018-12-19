For Nigerians, Christmas means downtime with the family. However, most of these destinations are family-friendly so you don't have to have these experiences without them.

1) New York, USA

One experience to have in a lifetime is Christmas in New York city. New Yorkers do everything big — especially the 100 feet Norway Spruce tree decorated with 30,000 lights connected to a wiring about 5 miles long and linked to 550 pound star.

2) Dubai

Even though Dubai is an all-year all-age tourist attraction, it has a special thrill and charm during December, especially for Nigerians. Enjoy all the Christmas decorations and carols, and most especially the Dubai Shopping Festival 2018/2019 which holds from December 26th- February 2. Other attractions include theme parks, waterslides, ice skating, shopping at the grand malls, camel riding, sandboarding on the dunes, a trip to Atlantis The Palm, etc.

3) Calabar, Nigeria

The city of Calabar in Nigeria is one city that comes alive in December. The contrast in visiting this time and any other time in the year is very clear. This is because the whole month is dedicated to the Calabar Carnival. This is the peak of tourism in Cross River state, and perhaps the whole of Nigeria. Tourists from all over the world gather for the procession and display of culture and Heritage from Cross River and different parts of Nigeria.

4) Peru

Peru is home to a part of the Amazon rainforest and Machu Picchu, an ancient Incan city high in the Andes mountains. A trip to Peru is usually a spiritual one, a journey into self-reflection. During Christmas, expect to get a taste of their specialty menu of fruit cake and turkey, and dance along to “Los Negritos” and “Cofradia de Negritos” as part of the country's Christmas traditions.

5) Venice, Italy

Venice is a charming city that is special all year round. From its historic attractions and gorgeous canals, Venice is one destination that romances you to have experiences you won't forget in a hurry. During Christmas, the city is decorated with grand Christmas decorations such as garlands, baubles and lights.