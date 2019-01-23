Adventure doesn't always have to take you far away.

If you're seeking a quick adventure, day trips like these can take only a few hours and you're at your destination and back home before the end of the day.

1. Hike Ado Awaye in Oyo

Ado-Awaye, which holds ﻿the seven wonders of Oyo state﻿, is a town rich in culture and history. The trip to Oyo is not more than two hours and you're at Ado Awaye, ready for your hike. A tour guide can tell you all you need to know about the town and its cultural attractions while and after your hike.

2. Explore Ibadan Zoological Garden

Again, Oyo from Lagos does not take more than two hours. You can visit the Ado Awaye and explore parts of Ibadan like the Zoological Garden.

3. Hike Olumo Rock and explore Abeokuta

Abeokuta is the town of spectacular rock formations and old colonial architecture. There's so much to see and do in Abeokuta, and lots of history to tap into. One day trip favourite is a hike up the famous Olumo rock, so go prepared.

4. Explore the Badagry Slave Route

In Badagry, you can see the Mobee Family House & Slave Relics Museum, Brazillian slave baracoon, Gberefu Island, Spirit Attenuation Well, The Ocean Path, The Point of No Return and ﻿Badagry black heritage museum﻿. There is also the first storey building in Nigeria. Check out how to explore Badagry on a budget.

5. Experience Epe

The Epe mangroves is one of the best-kept secrets of Lagos. At Epe, you can get a guided tour about the history of the town, take a tranquil canoe ride to the main town and even spot alligators, take a tour of the local ogogoro/palmwine factory, experience how Adire is made, experience how Garri is made from cassava and shop at the famed fish market. If you go with a group of friends, you can have a picnic at epe.