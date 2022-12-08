ADVERTISEMENT
3 taboos in Opobo land

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

In Nigeria's South South area, in the state of Rivers, is the community of Opobo.

Jubo Jubogha, often referred to as "JaJa of Opobo," established the kingdom in 1870. Opobo is made up of 67 War Canoe Houses and is divided into 14 sections ("polo"); it is east of the Kingdom of Bonny and both have the same origin.

Opobo is renowned for having a rich cultural heritage and strict taboos and laws. Below are a few taboos that exists in Opobo land;

1) Making noise at night is forbidden

In neighboring towns, it's rather typical to hear enormous loudspeakers blasting loud music late at night; however, this is entirely against the law in Opobo. One of the biggest offenses somebody can conduct in this place at night is making noise.

They might classify you as an enemy of the community as a result. Because nighttime attacks against the kingdom were common during the Bonny civil war, this law made it possible for citizens to hear when enemies were nearby.

2) It’s taboo to quarrel at nighttime

Fighting or arguing in the middle of the night is frowned upon here; regardless of how enraged you are, you must hold off until the first light before taking the offender to the task.

Any violation of these rules results in a fine that must be paid by all parties involved, and failure to pay the fine may result in harsher penalties.

3) It's a taboo to wear caps when passing through gateways

When entering the gateway connecting one colony to another, people are not allowed to wear headwear. The gates are tiny, tunnel-like passageways with roofs that connect one compound to another.

Following the protocol when entering a compound's gate is considered a sign of respect for the compound's leader in some cultures.

Oluwatumininu Dunmade is a witty writer who loves to engage her readers.

