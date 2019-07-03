The mad rush for non-stick cookware has skyrocketed which has directly affected the prices due to its quality and usefulness in the kitchen.

Time management is very important in the kitchen whether you are a professional chef, a housewife or working class woman balancing work and taking care of the family.

More and more people are investing in non-stick cookware although they are quite expensive as compared to aluminium pans because it allows food to release easily from the pan, it's easy to clean, and it’s useful for people who are watching their fat intake, as food can be cooked in less oil, butter, or other fat than in traditional cookware.

Check out things to avoid when cooking with non-stick cookware because it's vital that you properly maintain your nonstick cookware to ensure it lasts more than a year or two.

Cooking over high heat

Cooking with high temperature when using a non-stick pan deteriorates the surface. With time, depending on the type of nonstick coating on your pan, cooking over high heat can lead to the release unhealthy, potentially toxic vapors. It is always recommended to cook under low or medium heat with nonstick cookware for positive feed backs and avoid long term health hazards.

Failing to season your pan

Nonstick cookware is usually made of aluminium, which heats faster than heavier, denser stainless steel.

Always add a little bit of oil to the pan first to cover the surface, and preheat it for a few seconds before adding the food.

Not only will this help your pan last longer, but it will also improve the way food cooks in it. Also avoid using the cooking spray because it contains lecithin, which will eventually make your nonstick surface gummy.

Using sharp or abrasive objects anywhere near your nonstick pan

Avoid using metal utensils on a nonstick cooking surface. Instead, use wooden spoons, nylon, plastic or silicone-coated utensils. When it comes time to clean, use a soft dishrag or non-metallic sponge or brush. This will prevent the surface from getting scratched or nicked.

Check with the manufacturer before using your cookware in the oven and observe the recommended maximum temperature. Some nonstick cookware is oven-safe, but many brands are not.